ETV Bharat / international

Rajnath Singh’s Upcoming Sri Lanka Visit: A Fresh Push To Deepen India’s Indian Ocean Partnership

New Delhi: Rajnath Singh’s forthcoming visit to Sri Lanka marks a significant moment in India’s engagement with its strategically important southern neighbour, coming as it does as the first official visit by an Indian defence minister to the island in decades.

More than a ceremonial high-level engagement, the September 8–10 visit signals New Delhi’s intent to place defence and maritime security at the heart of a relationship that has acquired growing strategic importance amid changing geopolitical dynamics in the Indian Ocean.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Defence on Sunday, during the visit, Singh will hold consultations with the leadership of Sri Lanka on a range of issues and interact with the Indian diaspora in Colombo. “He will lead a high-level delegation comprising senior officials from the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of External Affairs,” the statement reads.

“India and Sri Lanka share deep civilisational ties and a multifaceted partnership, anchored by regional security, defence, economic and trade cooperation and strong people-to-people ties. The bilateral relationship received further impetus when India assisted Sri Lanka during the economic crisis and provided assistance, as one of the first responders, in the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah in Sri Lanka in 2025. It underscored India’s continued commitment and emphasis on the Neighbourhood First Policy and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions).”

The Ministry stated that Singh’s visit to Sri Lanka “will further strengthen the traditionally strong and friendly bilateral relations in mutually beneficial areas including a strong maritime and defence partnership”.

The timing of the visit is particularly noteworthy. Sri Lanka occupies a pivotal position astride some of the most important maritime routes in the Indian Ocean, while India is seeking to strengthen its network of security partnerships across the region under its Neighbourhood First Policy and Modi’s MAHASAGAR vision. Singh’s visit thus comes at a point when the strategic importance of Sri Lanka to India’s maritime security calculations has acquired greater prominence.

The fact that no Indian defence minister has visited Sri Lanka in decades is itself significant. During the final years of Sri Lanka’s civil war, when India’s security and political interests were closely engaged with developments on the island, a visit by then Defence Minister AK Antony was reportedly contemplated in 2008. However, Antony did not travel to Sri Lanka. Instead, India’s National Security Adviser, Foreign Secretary and Defence Secretary visited Colombo.

Rajnath Singh’s visit therefore represents the restoration of defence-ministerial-level political engagement after a prolonged absence. It is also worth noting that Singh had been scheduled to visit Sri Lanka in September 2023, but that visit was subsequently postponed.

India’s relationship with Sri Lanka has undergone considerable transformation since the island nation experienced its severe economic crisis in 2022.

India provided extensive economic and humanitarian assistance when Sri Lanka was struggling with shortages of fuel, food, medicines and foreign exchange. That assistance helped establish an important degree of political goodwill towards New Delhi and reinforced India’s image as a first responder in its immediate neighbourhood.

The relationship subsequently acquired a stronger strategic dimension. Defence and maritime cooperation have increasingly become important components of the bilateral relationship, with India focusing on training, capacity building, maritime domain awareness, exercises, equipment and institutional exchanges.

One of the most important issues likely to figure in Singh’s discussions will be implementation of the India-Sri Lanka Defence Cooperation Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed during President Anura Kumara Dissanayake’s visit to India in April 2025.

The agreement provided a broader institutional framework for expanding defence cooperation between the two countries. Its significance lies in moving bilateral defence relations beyond individual exercises, training programmes and equipment assistance towards a more structured partnership.

High-level defence engagements between the two South Asian neighbours have been regular through visits of service chiefs from both sides. In addition, an Annual Defence Dialogue is held between the defence secretaries every year to review and add momentum to bilateral defence cooperation.