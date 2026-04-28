ETV Bharat / international

In Bishkek, Rajnath Singh Turns SCO Spotlight On Double Standards Over Cross-Border Terror

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets Kazakhstan’s Defence Minister Lt Gen Dauren Kosanov on the sidelines of the SCO Defence Ministers’ Meeting, in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on Tuesday, April 28, 2026 ( IANS )

New Delhi: When Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers’ Meeting in Bishkek on Tuesday, his reference to Operation Sindoor was more than a rhetorical flourish.

It was a deliberate signal that India’s evolving counter-terror doctrine - targeting terror epicentres beyond its borders - now forms a central pillar of its multilateral messaging, especially in forums where questions of sovereignty and non-interference are deeply sensitive.

Singh used the SCO platform to press a pointed argument: the credibility of the SCO will ultimately be judged by how consistently its members act against terrorism, without political exceptions or double standards. The SCO is a Eurasian political, economic and international security organisation of 10 member states. It focuses on political, economic, security and counter-terrorism cooperation.

It is the world’s largest regional organisation in terms of geographic scope and population, covering at least 24 per cent of the world’s total area (65 per cent of Eurasia) and 42 per cent of the world's population. As of 2024, its combined nominal GDP accounts for around 23 per cent, while its GDP based on purchasing power parity (PPP) comprises approximately 36 per cent of the world's total.

The SCO is the successor to the Shanghai Five, formed in 1996 between China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan. In June 2001, the leaders of these nations and Uzbekistan met in Shanghai to announce the SCO, a new organisation with deeper political and economic cooperation. In June 2017, it expanded to eight states, with India and Pakistan. Iran joined the group in July 2023, and Belarus in July 2024. Its most recent meeting was held in September 2025 in Tianjin, China.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets Kazakhstan’s Defence Minister Lt Gen Dauren Kosanov on the sidelines of the SCO Defence Ministers’ Meeting, in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on Tuesday, April 28, 2026 (IANS)

By invoking last year’s Tianjin Declaration and the work of the SCO’s Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS), Singh framed counter-terrorism as the litmus test of the grouping’s relevance. His speech in Bishkek suggested that for India, the SCO is no longer just a Eurasian dialogue forum but a stage to demand accountability on terror safe havens.

“The real test of collective credibility remains in consistency,” Singh said. “We must not forget that terrorism has no nationality and no theology. Nations must take a firm and collective stance against terrorism.”

The Tianjin Declaration solidified a collective stance on security, counter-terrorism, and a multipolar world order, emphasising non-interference and cooperation in artificial intelligence (AI), technology, and economic development. The declaration condemned terrorism, separatism, and extremism, specifically citing the April 2025 Pahalgam attack in India, while emphasising the rejection of “double standards” in combating cross-border terrorism.

Singh’s reference to Operation Sindoor was highly significant. By stating that terror epicentres are “no longer immune to justifiable punishment”, he internationalised India’s evolving counter-terror doctrine: cross-border terror will invite direct consequences.

Placed in the SCO context, where members include countries historically sensitive about sovereignty and non-interference, the remark served as a justification narrative: actions against terror infrastructure are framed as legitimate self-defence rather than escalation. It subtly challenges members to acknowledge the distinction between sovereignty and the misuse of territory for terrorism.