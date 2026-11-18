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Rajnath Singh Receives Guard of Honour, Inspects Japanese Frigate During Tokyo Visit

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inspects a ceremonial Guard of Honour upon his arrival at Japan's Ministry of Defense in Tokyo, Japan, on Wednesday, November 18, 2026. ( IANS )

Tokyo: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh began his Japan visit on Wednesday by receiving a ceremonial Guard of Honour at the Ministry of Defence in Tokyo and travelling to Yokosuka with his Japanese counterpart, Shinjiro Koizumi, to inspect a warship. The Indian Embassy in Japan said Singh was accorded the Guard of Honour upon his arrival at the ministry, where he was hosted by Koizumi.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Singh are on a two-day visit to Japan for the fourth India-Japan Foreign and Defence Ministers' Dialogue, also known as the 2+2 dialogue, which will review the full spectrum of bilateral defence and strategic cooperation.

Singh and Koizumi visited the Funakoshi area in Yokosuka and inspected the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force's (JMSDF) JS Natori, a Mogami-class multi-mission stealth frigate, the Japanese Ministry of Defence said in a post on X.

The inspection of "the equipment and operational status of this state-of-the-art, multifunctional destroyer escort provided a significant opportunity to advance concrete maritime security cooperation and further deepen the trust between the two ministers," it said.

"We will further strengthen our cooperation to promote peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region," it added Singh, in a post on X while travelling to the JMSDF naval base at Yokosuka, said his Japanese counterpart was "playing the perfect host". The Indian Embassy in Japan on Wednesday said Ambassador Nagma Mallick welcomed Singh and Jaishankar on their arrival in Tokyo.

The two ministers are scheduled to hold discussions with their Japanese counterparts, Koizumi and Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi. Jaishankar will also participate in the India-Japan Foreign Ministers' Strategic Dialogue. Singh's bilateral meeting with Koizumi is their third this year, following engagements in India in August and the Philippines in October.