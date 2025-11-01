ETV Bharat / international

Rajnath Hails ASEAN-Led Forum As 'Cornerstone of Indo-Pacific Peace', Pitches India's MAHASAGAR Vision For Inclusive Security

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaking at the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting Plus (ADMM-Plus) conclave in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. ( X/@rajnathsingh )

Kuala Lumpur: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday described the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus) as the "cornerstone of peace, stability and cooperation" in the Indo-Pacific as the 18-nation platform completed 15 years, underlining India's commitment to an open, inclusive and rules-based regional order.

Addressing the milestone meeting under Malaysia's chairmanship, themed "Inclusivity and Sustainability", Singh said the forum, launched in Hanoi in 2010, has evolved from a dialogue platform into a "dynamic framework for practical defence cooperation".

"India's security vision for the Indo-Pacific integrates defence cooperation with economic development, technology sharing and human resource advancement. The interlinkages between security, growth and sustainability define India's approach to partnership with ASEAN," he said.

Highlighting New Delhi's active role since inception, the Defence Minister noted that India has co-chaired four Expert Working Groups (EWGs) -- Humanitarian Mine Action with Vietnam (2014-17), Military Medicine with Myanmar (2017-20), Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) with Indonesia (2020-24) and currently Counter-Terrorism with Malaysia (2024-27).

"Exercises such as Force-18, hosted by India under the Humanitarian Mine Action EWG, stand as examples of our commitment to multilateral preparedness and humanitarian response," Singh said.