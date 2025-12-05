ETV Bharat / international

'Please Help': Indonesians Desperate After Devastating Floods

Sibolga (Indonesia): Rain forecasts on Thursday raised fears of more damage in flood-hit Indonesia and Sri Lanka, after earlier deluges killed more than 1,500 people in four countries.

In Indonesia, the weather agency warned the three hard-hit provinces on the island of Sumatra would see "moderate to heavy" rain between Thursday and Friday.

The downpour started overnight and while it has not reached the same intensity as last week, it has frayed nerves in a region traumatised by flash floods and landslides.

"We are afraid that if it rains suddenly, the flood will come again," 54-year-old Sabandi told AFP at a shelter in Pandan, North Sumatra.

The death toll in Indonesia rose to 836 on Thursday, with the majority killed in North Sumatra and Aceh provinces, national disaster mitigation agency spokesman Abdul Muhari told a press briefing.

More than 800,000 people are displaced and over 500 remain missing, with patchy communications and electricity making it hard to confirm their whereabouts, the spokesman added.

Sabandi, who goes by one name, said she was stranded on her roof for two days without food or water before she could evacuate.

"My house was filled with mud," she said -- so high she couldn't enter.

Seasonal monsoons bring rainfall that farmers across Asia depend on, but climate change is making the phenomenon more erratic, unpredictable and deadly.

Two separate weather systems drenched all of Sri Lanka, Sumatra, parts of southern Thailand and northern Malaysia last week.

The scale of the disaster has made relief efforts challenging.

In Indonesia's Banda Aceh, an AFP reporter said the line for fuel at one gas station extended four kilometres (2.5 miles).

The provincial governor led a relief group to the devastated Aceh Tamiang region late Wednesday, delivering 30 tons of necessities including drinking water, rice, instant noodles, biscuits, eggs and medicine, according to a statement.