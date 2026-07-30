ETV Bharat / international

Raid On A Pakistani Police Post Leaves 11 Officers And 15 Attackers Dead

People transport a man, who was inured in the militant attack on a police post in Hangu district, upon arrival at a hospital in Peshawar, Pakistan, Thursday, July 30, 2026. ( AP )

Peshawar: The death toll from an overnight deadly militant attack on a police post in northwestern Pakistan rose to 11 early Thursday, police and a government official said.

Security forces killed 15 militants in an hourlong gunbattle after they targeted the Khazina police post in Hangu district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which borders Afghanistan, police official Irfan Khan said.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the assault. Suspicion is likely to fall on the Pakistani Taliban, known as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, or TTP, which has stepped up attacks on Pakistani security forces in the region in recent months.