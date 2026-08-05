ETV Bharat / international

'Dirty Foreigners...Monkey': Racism On Rise In UK's National Health Service, Survey Finds

London: “Dirty foreigners” and “monkey” are among the abuses hurled at non-white medical staff in the UK's National Health Service (NHS) due to worsening racism, a new survey has found.

The Society of Radiographers (SoR) surveyed its members about their experiences of racism at work and were told that such incidents increased noticeably over the last 18 months amid a rise in anti-immigrant rhetoric. The professional body revealed that NHS workers have also had to deal with some patients refusing to be treated by non-white medics.

"The rise in incidents of racism over the last year and a half is unconscionable and unacceptable – and it's a poor reflection on us as a society," said Dean Rogers, SoR's executive director of industrial strategy and member relations.

"The NHS has a diverse workforce – which is one of its strengths. We are clear: discrimination, harassment, racism, bullying or intimidation – whether expressed verbally or in behaviour – is unacceptable and has no place in the NHS," he said.

Indians have been consistently logged as the largest cohort of internationally trained medics employed in the NHS, making up around 45,000 of its over 1.5 million staff.

A sonographer of Asian descent working in the Midlands region told the SoR survey that several times when she was conducted scans patients have commented along the lines of: “This country isn’t the same, with all those people coming over here, taking our jobs.”