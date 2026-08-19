ETV Bharat / international

Queen Camilla Opens Up About King Charles III’s Cancer Diagnosis

London: Britain’s Queen Camilla on Wednesday opened up about her feelings around her husband King Charles III’s cancer over two years ago, saying she was “longing to let out" the news of the "difficult" diagnosis. Charles, 77, revealed on February 5, 2024, that he was being treated for an undisclosed form of cancer and has since shared important milestones in his treatment journey.

His wife has now revealed that the family knew about the diagnosis days before the monarch chose to go public with the news, in a break from royal tradition around health-related matters being treated as private.

“I remember coming to see a Maggie’s just after the King being diagnosed. Nobody could say anything at the time. That was quite difficult,” Camilla told Dame Laura Lee, CEO of Maggie’s cancer charity, in a video released by Buckingham Palace. The Queen filmed the conversation with Lee at her Clarence House residence to mark the 30th anniversary of the cancer support charity, a unit of which she opened at the Royal Free Hospital in London in 2024 as its president.

“I almost said something [at the time] but, you know, I felt that it wasn’t the time to say. I looked at everybody who was suffering, and all the relations and I think it made me realise even more how important these places were. I was just longing to let it out but obviously I couldn’t,” she shared.

The 79-year-old senior royal said that unlike her other visits to such healthcare centres, she felt it was “much more deep” during that particular opening. On the King’s decision to resume public-facing royal duties just months after the diagnosis in April 2024, Camilla said: “Look at my husband. Nothing stopped him. He just said, ‘This is my way. I’m going to cope with it,’" she said.