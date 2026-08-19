Queen Camilla Opens Up About King Charles III’s Cancer Diagnosis
Queen Camilla opened up about her feelings around her husband King Charles III’s cancer over two years ago, saying she was longing to let out
By PTI
Published : August 19, 2026 at 8:35 PM IST
London: Britain’s Queen Camilla on Wednesday opened up about her feelings around her husband King Charles III’s cancer over two years ago, saying she was “longing to let out" the news of the "difficult" diagnosis. Charles, 77, revealed on February 5, 2024, that he was being treated for an undisclosed form of cancer and has since shared important milestones in his treatment journey.
His wife has now revealed that the family knew about the diagnosis days before the monarch chose to go public with the news, in a break from royal tradition around health-related matters being treated as private.
“I remember coming to see a Maggie’s just after the King being diagnosed. Nobody could say anything at the time. That was quite difficult,” Camilla told Dame Laura Lee, CEO of Maggie’s cancer charity, in a video released by Buckingham Palace. The Queen filmed the conversation with Lee at her Clarence House residence to mark the 30th anniversary of the cancer support charity, a unit of which she opened at the Royal Free Hospital in London in 2024 as its president.
“I almost said something [at the time] but, you know, I felt that it wasn’t the time to say. I looked at everybody who was suffering, and all the relations and I think it made me realise even more how important these places were. I was just longing to let it out but obviously I couldn’t,” she shared.
The 79-year-old senior royal said that unlike her other visits to such healthcare centres, she felt it was “much more deep” during that particular opening. On the King’s decision to resume public-facing royal duties just months after the diagnosis in April 2024, Camilla said: “Look at my husband. Nothing stopped him. He just said, ‘This is my way. I’m going to cope with it,’" she said.
“It had never really come back to roost at home, and suddenly your husband is diagnosed, and you think ‘Goodness I’ve been talking to all these people and now I’m the one with some relation, who’s got to help to look after my poor husband and try and understand it all,’” Queen Camilla said.
The seven-minute film has been released to highlight the support Maggie’s offers cancer patients, and to promote the services they provide for relatives. The charity has 27 centres across the UK, built in the grounds of major National Health Service (NHS) cancer hospitals, and the Queen has called on every hospital to have a Maggie’s centre.
While the palace has not disclosed the type of cancer the King has, the monarch has engaged widely with those treating and supporting cancer patients in the country.
Maggie's says Charles' public announcement prompted a 12 per cent increase in men contacting them with a cancer diagnosis. "The King's openness about his diagnosis has undoubtedly helped others to be more open themselves, and to now hear the Queen's completely understandable and natural response as a wife shines a light on why it is so important that family and friends also get the support they need," said Lee.
More than two years later, the King continues with his cancer treatment, with Buckingham Palace saying his health is moving in a "positive direction".