ETV Bharat / international

Quad Working Towards Next Leaders' Meeting, Business Forum: Rubio

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio ( File/AP )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Manila: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday said the Quad grouping was already working towards its next leaders' meeting and was looking forward to an upcoming meeting of business leaders from the four member countries.

In remarks shared in a video by US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on X, Rubio described Tuesday's Quad leaders' meeting in Manila as "long and important and very fruitful".

"We had an excellent Quad leaders meeting yesterday. We're looking forward to the next one. We're working on that already," he said. Rubio said foreign ministers of the four countries had met five times this year alone to lay the groundwork for a successful leaders' meeting. "You know, we've met as a Quad five times just this year alone as foreign ministers to lay the groundwork for a successful meeting," he said.