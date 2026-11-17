ETV Bharat / international

Quad To Hold Miliary Exercise, Deepen Business Links, But Uncertainty Remains Over Trump Priorities

From left, Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Donald Trump and Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese prepare for a group photo during the meeting of the leaders of the Quad in Manila, Philippines, on Tuesday. ( AP )

By Nirmala Ganapathy 4 Min Read

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump describing India, Australia and Japan as “some of the most important partnerships in the entire world” and its leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as "phenomenal friends" would have assuaged concerns about his seriousness in engaging with the Quad grouping.

While there is no certainty that the Quad will be among foreign policy priorities for Trump, whose unpredictable policies have put Asia on edge, a press release listing outcomes of the meeting underlined that the strategic agenda remained in place.

Modi, Trump, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese met for a Quad leaders' summit after a gap of two years on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit in the Philippines. The outcomes The leaders, according to a joint press release, reaffirmed their commitment to a free, open and stable Indo-Pacific, expressed grave concerns over economic coercion, including arbitrary export restrictions, and underlined their commitment to securing critical supply chains. After nearly one hour of discussions, the leaders welcomed the Indo-Pacific Maritime Surveillance Collaboration, a new initiative to enhance information sharing and maritime domain awareness, and undersea cables projects in the Indian Ocean intended to strengthen regional connectivity, the release said. This is important because maritime security remains a key issue for all the Quad members including India. Greater maritime domain awareness could further boost capabilities of the Quad countries to track developments in the region. It could also help improve interoperability among the defence forces of the four countries. The Quad countries in 2027 will hold a maritime exercise under Quad featuring P-8 and P-3C patrol aircraft They also announced the inaugural Quad Business Leaders’ Forum, bringing together business leaders, government officials, and policy experts, to push business links among the Quad countries. The announcements highlight how the Quad grouping is expanding its economic and maritime agenda and enhancing practical areas of cooperation, such as encouraging business links between the four countries or exploring undersea cable projects in the Indian Ocean. The importance of Quad for India India views the Quad as a grouping that has acquired importance as it seeks to diversify supply chains. "For India, the Quad is a constructive and trusted partnership. From maritime security to trusted supply chains, new technologies to disaster response, it has been our endeavor that the Quad provides trusted solutions across the Indo Pacific," said Modi in opening remarks at the leaders' summit.