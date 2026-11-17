Quad To Hold Miliary Exercise, Deepen Business Links, But Uncertainty Remains Over Trump Priorities
It remains to be seen how the Xi-Trump meeting pans out and how ties between China and the US unfolds.
Published : November 17, 2026 at 9:15 PM IST
New Delhi: US President Donald Trump describing India, Australia and Japan as “some of the most important partnerships in the entire world” and its leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as "phenomenal friends" would have assuaged concerns about his seriousness in engaging with the Quad grouping.
While there is no certainty that the Quad will be among foreign policy priorities for Trump, whose unpredictable policies have put Asia on edge, a press release listing outcomes of the meeting underlined that the strategic agenda remained in place.
Modi, Trump, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese met for a Quad leaders' summit after a gap of two years on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit in the Philippines.
The outcomes
The leaders, according to a joint press release, reaffirmed their commitment to a free, open and stable Indo-Pacific, expressed grave concerns over economic coercion, including arbitrary export restrictions, and underlined their commitment to securing critical supply chains.
After nearly one hour of discussions, the leaders welcomed the Indo-Pacific Maritime Surveillance Collaboration, a new initiative to enhance information sharing and maritime domain awareness, and undersea cables projects in the Indian Ocean intended to strengthen regional connectivity, the release said.
"These nations represent some of the most important partnerships in the entire world." President Trump meets with Quad Leaders, Prime Minister Modi of India, Prime Minister Takaichi of Japan, and Prime Minister Albanese of Australia. 🇺🇸🇯🇵🇮🇳🇦🇺 https://t.co/JHMPuSesvH— The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 17, 2026
This is important because maritime security remains a key issue for all the Quad members including India. Greater maritime domain awareness could further boost capabilities of the Quad countries to track developments in the region. It could also help improve interoperability among the defence forces of the four countries. The Quad countries in 2027 will hold a maritime exercise under Quad featuring P-8 and P-3C patrol aircraft
They also announced the inaugural Quad Business Leaders’ Forum, bringing together business leaders, government officials, and policy experts, to push business links among the Quad countries.
The announcements highlight how the Quad grouping is expanding its economic and maritime agenda and enhancing practical areas of cooperation, such as encouraging business links between the four countries or exploring undersea cable projects in the Indian Ocean.
The importance of Quad for India
India views the Quad as a grouping that has acquired importance as it seeks to diversify supply chains. "For India, the Quad is a constructive and trusted partnership. From maritime security to trusted supply chains, new technologies to disaster response, it has been our endeavor that the Quad provides trusted solutions across the Indo Pacific," said Modi in opening remarks at the leaders' summit.
Had a productive discussion with Quad leaders in Manila today. From maritime security and trusted supply chains to emerging technologies and disaster response, the Quad remains committed to delivering trusted solutions for the Indo-Pacific. Today’s meeting has given fresh momentum to our shared vision for a free, open, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific, with concrete goals for the next phase of our cooperation.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 17, 2026
The grouping provides India an opportunity to work with the US apart from Japan and Australia on a wide range of initiatives, including greater collaboration in critical minerals, maritime security and developing supply chains. The conflicts in Iran and Ukraine have underlined the importance of diversifying supply chains and economic relationships in the region and beyond.
India has continued to view the grouping as strategic and a collaboration among like-minded countries. "This was a very substantive and forward looking meeting. It reaffirmed the commitment of all the four partners to a free and open Indo-Pacific," said Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.
Foreign Secretary’s remarks on Quad Summit in Manila, Philippines ⬇️ https://t.co/yTqwHh2KLE— Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) November 17, 2026
Other Quad leaders also reacted positively to the leaders' meeting. "It was a good discussion with some real outcomes," Albanese said at a doorstop. "We met today at, of course, at a critical and challenging time for the world. But despite the challenges that the world faces, it's important that dialogue occur and that cooperation occur, particularly from like-minded countries."
Message for China?
The timing of the summit is also significant. It comes just a day before Trump participates in the APEC economic summit, a regional forum of 21 economies across the Asia-Pacific, where the focus is on his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
The Trump administration introduced rules to restrict China’s access to advanced AI chips from American companies, raising tensions between Washington and Beijing ahead of the meeting. This issue was reflected in the mention of the "deployment of trusted Artificial Intelligence" in the joint press release.
While it remains to be seen if the momentum from the Quad leaders' summit endures and Washington gives it priority, analysts noted that the flurry of announcements and the leaders' meeting sent an important message.
"There has been a sense that the US is not really going to stay engaged in this part of the world," said Rajeshwari Pillai Rajagopalan, Resident Senior Fellow at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute in Canberra., who notd that the meeting in itself dispelled that assessment.
" The political message that they are prioritising the Indo Pacific and that the region still remains important and the Quad has a role to play there." The focus now turns to the Xi-Trump meeting, which will also likely have an impact on the Quad countries, all of which have troubled ties with China. Trump will also be
She noted that there is another angle to the Quad summit. "At least the other three leaders are able to put a coordinated unified message to Trump before he meets Xi. So that's one way to kind of look at it."
Still, it remains to be seen how the Xi-Trump meeting pans out and how ties between China and the US unfold even as the US looks to the Quad among others, to build up critical supply chains and increase maritime cooperation.