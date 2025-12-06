ETV Bharat / international

Quad Support After Pahalgam Attack Strengthens India's Counter-Terror Diplomacy

New Delhi: India's public appreciation of Japan, the US and Australia for their solidarity after the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 has added a new strategic dimension to the Quad's counterterrorism agenda.

The acknowledgement, made during the 3rd Quad Counter Terrorism Working Group (CTWG) meeting, held in New Delhi on December 4-5, underscores how increasingly central Pakistan-based terror networks have become to India's diplomatic engagements with its Indo-Pacific partners. It also signals a growing willingness among Quad members to align more openly with India on issues that have long shaped the subcontinent's security landscape.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday, Sibi George, secretary (West) in the ministry, delivered the keynote address in the meeting, underscoring the need for forging a common resolve within the Quad to combat the scourge of terrorism, and urged all Quad members to take necessary steps to make the Quad CTWG a more resilient, robust, and action-oriented Working Group. "He thanked Quad member countries for showing solidarity and extending support to India following the April 22, 2025, Pahalgam terror attack," the statement reads.

The meeting was led by senior officials in charge of counterterrorism of the Quad member countries. Vinod Bahade, joint secretary for counter terrorism in MEA, Gemma Huggins, ambassador for counter terrorism, Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Australia, Minami Hiroyuki, ambassador in charge of international cooperation for Countering Terrorism and International Organised Crime, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan, and Monica Ager Jacobsen, senior bureau official for the US Department of State Counterterrorism Bureau, led their respective delegations.

According to the ministry statement, the Quad partners unequivocally condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism. "They also expressed their condolences for the heinous terror incident on November 10, 2025, near the Red Fort in Delhi. They called for the perpetrators, organisers, and financiers of this reprehensible act to be brought to justice and urged all UN member states to cooperate in doing so," it stated.

During the meeting, the ministry stated, the Quad member countries exchanged assessments on the terrorism threat landscape, including developments in the Indo-Pacific region. They discussed the full spectrum of counterterrorism cooperation and measures that could be used to address existing and emerging challenges. They underscored the importance of ensuring that the Indo-Pacific remains open and free from the threats of terrorism.

Secretary (West) Amb Sibi George at 3rd QUAD Counter Terrorism Working Group Meeting in New Delhi. (ANI)

"During the meeting, a Tabletop Exercise (TTx) on 'Counter Terrorism Operations in the Urban Environment' was conducted," the statement further reads. "The TTx provided an opportunity for CT experts to share their best practices and identify potential opportunities for joint operational preparedness to respond to complex terrorist scenarios. Quad partners reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation in multilateral fora. They also emphasised the value of continued information sharing on terrorists, terrorist organisations, and their proxies," it added.

Before the Quad meeting, India and the US held the 21st Meeting of the India-USA Joint Working Group (JWG) on counter terrorism and the 7th Designations Dialogue on December 3 in New Delhi. Bahade and Jacobsen led their respective delegations. "The meetings underscored the importance of bilateral cooperation in countering terrorism, reflecting the spirit and breadth of the India-USA Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership," a separate statement issued by MEA on Saturday reads. "Both sides unequivocally condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism. They expressed concern over the increasing use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), drones, and AI for terrorist purposes. They strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, 2025, and the recent heinous terror incident near the Red Fort, New Delhi, on November 10, 2025, and stressed that those responsible for terrorism should be held accountable," it added.