Quad Support After Pahalgam Attack Strengthens India's Counter-Terror Diplomacy
India's acknowledgement of Quad solidarity after the Pahalgam attack underscores growing Indo-Pacific alignment against terror networks based in Pakistan and strengthens New Delhi's counterterror diplomacy.
Published : December 6, 2025 at 7:53 PM IST
New Delhi: India's public appreciation of Japan, the US and Australia for their solidarity after the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 has added a new strategic dimension to the Quad's counterterrorism agenda.
The acknowledgement, made during the 3rd Quad Counter Terrorism Working Group (CTWG) meeting, held in New Delhi on December 4-5, underscores how increasingly central Pakistan-based terror networks have become to India's diplomatic engagements with its Indo-Pacific partners. It also signals a growing willingness among Quad members to align more openly with India on issues that have long shaped the subcontinent's security landscape.
According to a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday, Sibi George, secretary (West) in the ministry, delivered the keynote address in the meeting, underscoring the need for forging a common resolve within the Quad to combat the scourge of terrorism, and urged all Quad members to take necessary steps to make the Quad CTWG a more resilient, robust, and action-oriented Working Group. "He thanked Quad member countries for showing solidarity and extending support to India following the April 22, 2025, Pahalgam terror attack," the statement reads.
The meeting was led by senior officials in charge of counterterrorism of the Quad member countries. Vinod Bahade, joint secretary for counter terrorism in MEA, Gemma Huggins, ambassador for counter terrorism, Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Australia, Minami Hiroyuki, ambassador in charge of international cooperation for Countering Terrorism and International Organised Crime, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan, and Monica Ager Jacobsen, senior bureau official for the US Department of State Counterterrorism Bureau, led their respective delegations.
According to the ministry statement, the Quad partners unequivocally condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism. "They also expressed their condolences for the heinous terror incident on November 10, 2025, near the Red Fort in Delhi. They called for the perpetrators, organisers, and financiers of this reprehensible act to be brought to justice and urged all UN member states to cooperate in doing so," it stated.
During the meeting, the ministry stated, the Quad member countries exchanged assessments on the terrorism threat landscape, including developments in the Indo-Pacific region. They discussed the full spectrum of counterterrorism cooperation and measures that could be used to address existing and emerging challenges. They underscored the importance of ensuring that the Indo-Pacific remains open and free from the threats of terrorism.
"During the meeting, a Tabletop Exercise (TTx) on 'Counter Terrorism Operations in the Urban Environment' was conducted," the statement further reads. "The TTx provided an opportunity for CT experts to share their best practices and identify potential opportunities for joint operational preparedness to respond to complex terrorist scenarios. Quad partners reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation in multilateral fora. They also emphasised the value of continued information sharing on terrorists, terrorist organisations, and their proxies," it added.
Before the Quad meeting, India and the US held the 21st Meeting of the India-USA Joint Working Group (JWG) on counter terrorism and the 7th Designations Dialogue on December 3 in New Delhi. Bahade and Jacobsen led their respective delegations. "The meetings underscored the importance of bilateral cooperation in countering terrorism, reflecting the spirit and breadth of the India-USA Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership," a separate statement issued by MEA on Saturday reads. "Both sides unequivocally condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism. They expressed concern over the increasing use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), drones, and AI for terrorist purposes. They strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, 2025, and the recent heinous terror incident near the Red Fort, New Delhi, on November 10, 2025, and stressed that those responsible for terrorism should be held accountable," it added.
According to the ministry, the two sides reviewed a wide range of traditional and emerging threats and challenges, such as terrorist recruitment, abuse of technology for terrorist purposes, and financing of terrorism. Both sides discussed ways to strengthen cooperation against challenges, including through training, cybersecurity, exchange of best practices, and information sharing through continued bilateral and multilateral efforts.
"Both sides emphasised that confronting terrorism requires concerted action in a sustained and comprehensive manner," the statement further reads. "Against this backdrop, the two sides renewed their commitment to strengthening multilateral cooperation in the field of countering terrorism, including in the UN, Quad and the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). The two sides called for additional designations of ISIS and Al Qaeda affiliates, and Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and their proxy groups, supporters, sponsors, financiers and backers, under the UN 1267 sanctions regime, ensuring their members face a global asset freeze, travel ban, and arms embargo. Underscoring the growing convergence between India and the United States on counterterrorism. The Indian side thanked the US Department of State for designating The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of LeT, as both a Foreign Terrorist Organisation (FTO) and a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT)," it added.
The TRF had claimed responsibility for the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 civilians were killed.
By thanking its Quad partners in an official multilateral forum, India has effectively internationalised the issue of Pakistan-based terrorism constructively and strategically. The solidarity shown by the US, Japan, and Australia – three major Indo-Pacific democracies – serves as a diplomatic signal that the international community is not indifferent to terror attacks on Indian soil, especially when evidence points toward Pakistan-backed groups.
This support helps counter longstanding Pakistani narratives regarding militancy and reinforces the global perception that Pakistan continues to harbour and enable terror outfits such as LeT and JeM. It subtly raises the cost for Pakistan's security establishment of maintaining proxies for cross-border operations.
India has long campaigned to expose Pakistan-based terror networks in forums such as the UN, FATF, and various bilateral dialogues, and the Quad backing adds additional diplomatic weight. The US is influential within FATF and UN sanctions committees. Japan and Australia also have credibility as moderate, rules-based actors in global governance.
Their explicit solidarity gives India greater leverage in pushing for blacklisting, sanctions, or compliance mechanisms targeting Pakistan-based terror networks. It also bolsters India's narrative that terrorism emanating from Pakistan is not a bilateral dispute but a threat to regional and global security.
According to Harsh V Pant, Professor of International Relations with King's India Institute at King's College London and vice-president (studies and foreign policy) at the Observer Research Foundation thinktank, India has been trying to use various platforms of which it is a member to put forth its counter-terrorism views. "The Quad is one such platform. India has put counter-terrorism as a priority in its foreign policy agenda. The Quad is an important platform," Pant told ETV Bharat.
Regarding the India-US meeting on counter-terrorism, he was of the view that despite what is happening in India-US relations under President Donald Trump, the cooperation between New Delhi and Washington in fighting this global scourge continues.
To sum up, India's expression of gratitude to Japan, the US, and Australia during the 3rd Quad CTWG meeting is more than diplomatic courtesy — it is a strategic acknowledgement of a growing counter-terror alignment in the Indo-Pacific. It demonstrates that major global powers recognise the threat posed by Pakistan-based terror groups, enhances India's leverage in international platforms, strengthens operational cooperation, and situates South Asian terrorism firmly within the Quad's broader security agenda.
