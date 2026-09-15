Quad Members Discuss SOPs For Indo-Pacific Logistics Network
Quad partners expressed condolences to those affected by recent floods and reiterated their commitment to supporting regional partners in need.
By PTI
Published : September 15, 2026 at 7:16 AM IST
Washington: The Quad member nations are developing standard operating procedures (SOPs) to provide an institutional framework for effective operationalisation of the Indo-Pacific Logistics Network.
Earlier this month, the Quad partners -- Australia, India, Japan and the US --conducted a tabletop exercise in Tokyo to examine how to leverage capabilities while strengthening interoperability and streamlining coordination among themselves.
“On September 3 and 4, 2026, the Quad partners (Australia, India, Japan and the United States) conducted a Tabletop Exercise (TTX) in Tokyo, Japan to advance the Quad Indo-Pacific Logistics Network (IPLN) to enhance civilian response efforts across the region,” a joint statement issued by the Quad members said.
Japan's defence ministry hosted the TTX, as concurred upon in the Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in May, according to the statement issued by the Department of State here on Monday.
The joint statement said the TTX in Tokyo focused on natural disaster response scenarios, through which Quad partners examined how best to leverage each partner’s logistics capabilities, while strengthening interoperability and streamlining coordination among the four partners.
The exercise built upon the results of the inaugural IPLN TTX in Hawaii in April last year and the Field Training Exercise (FTX) in Guam in December 2025, this TTX focused on natural disaster response scenarios.
“Through the TTX, the Quad partners made significant progress toward the development of the IPLN Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), which will provide an institutional framework for the effective operationalisation of the IPLN,” the statement said.
Quad partners expressed their deepest condolences to all those affected by the recent devastating floods and underscored their shared commitment to supporting regional partners in times of need.
“They also discussed how best to coordinate humanitarian and relief efforts during crisis and emergency situations,” the statement said.
The IPLN is an initiative that enables Quad partners to leverage shared logistics capabilities to support civilian response to large-scale natural disasters more rapidly and efficiently across the Indo-Pacific to save lives, boost recovery efforts, and provide support for regional partners.
The TTX reaffirmed the Quad's unwavering commitment to strengthen practical cooperation to address regional challenges and to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific.
Quad partners will continue to make efforts to operationalise the IPLN, including through tabletop and field training exercises, confidence-building measures, and subject matter expert exchanges, the joint statement said.
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