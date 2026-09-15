ETV Bharat / international

Quad Members Discuss SOPs For Indo-Pacific Logistics Network

From left, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio during a joint press conference after attending the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 26, 2026 ( PTI )

Washington: The Quad member nations are developing standard operating procedures (SOPs) to provide an institutional framework for effective operationalisation of the Indo-Pacific Logistics Network.

Earlier this month, the Quad partners -- Australia, India, Japan and the US --conducted a tabletop exercise in Tokyo to examine how to leverage capabilities while strengthening interoperability and streamlining coordination among themselves.

“On September 3 and 4, 2026, the Quad partners (Australia, India, Japan and the United States) conducted a Tabletop Exercise (TTX) in Tokyo, Japan to advance the Quad Indo-Pacific Logistics Network (IPLN) to enhance civilian response efforts across the region,” a joint statement issued by the Quad members said.

Japan's defence ministry hosted the TTX, as concurred upon in the Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in May, according to the statement issued by the Department of State here on Monday.

The joint statement said the TTX in Tokyo focused on natural disaster response scenarios, through which Quad partners examined how best to leverage each partner’s logistics capabilities, while strengthening interoperability and streamlining coordination among the four partners.

The exercise built upon the results of the inaugural IPLN TTX in Hawaii in April last year and the Field Training Exercise (FTX) in Guam in December 2025, this TTX focused on natural disaster response scenarios.

“Through the TTX, the Quad partners made significant progress toward the development of the IPLN Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), which will provide an institutional framework for the effective operationalisation of the IPLN,” the statement said.