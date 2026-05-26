ETV Bharat / international

'Quad Fuel Security Forum' Signals Critical Domain Of Indo-Pacific Energy Geopolitics

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio during a joint press conference after the Quad Foreign Ministers' meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. ( IANS )

New Delhi: The decision by the Quad countries — India, Australia, Japan and the United States — to establish a Quad Fuel Security Forum marks a significant expansion of the grouping’s strategic agenda beyond maritime security and supply-chain resilience into the critical domain of energy geopolitics.

Announced after the Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday, the initiative reflects growing concerns among Indo-Pacific powers over the vulnerability of global energy markets amid intensifying geopolitical instability, maritime disruptions and strategic competition. The meeting was attended by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio during a joint press conference after the Quad Foreign Ministers' meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (IANS)

“India, Australia, Japan and the United States of America are united by a common vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific, underpinned by robust economic and energy systems,” a Quad Statement on Indo-Pacific Energy Security issued following the meeting reads.

“Recognising shifts in the global energy landscape and escalating geopolitical complexities, we are accelerating collaboration to ensure energy stability and security. We recognise impacts of disruptions to global markets, particularly in relation to oil, gas, and petrochemical products as well as essential goods and critical downstream derivatives such as fertilisers, fall heavily on the Indo-Pacific region. Our leaders have expressed a clear collective intent to cooperate on energy security and resilience.”

According to the statement, the four Quad member countries have decided to convene a Quad Fuel Security Forum “to coordinate high-level discussions and facilitate cooperation”.

It further states that the four countries reiterated their strong commitment to ensure well-functioning, stable, transparent, secure and resilient energy markets; reaffirmed the importance of resilient and diversified supply chains, including energy products and other downstream commodities; and reinforce the importance of secure and uninterrupted trade flows, including the safety of navigation and the protection of critical maritime routes and infrastructure, as essential to global economic stability and energy security.

The grouping reiterated the importance of ensuring unimpeded freedom of navigation and uninterrupted flow of global commerce, “including in the Strait of Hormuz, and opposing any restrictive measures hampering the flow of commercial vessels”.

The Quad statement’s direct referencing of concerns over the Strait of Hormuz and uninterrupted maritime commerce is particularly significant because nearly a fifth of the world’s oil trade passes through this sea route, making it one of the world’s most critical energy chokepoints. Any instability in West Asia immediately affects Asian energy markets.

The initiative emerges against the backdrop of instability in West Asia and attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea and adjoining waters. Since late 2023, maritime attacks by armed groups in the region have forced shipping companies to reroute vessels around the Cape of Good Hope, significantly increasing transport costs, insurance premiums and delivery times.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio during a joint press conference after the Quad Foreign Ministers' meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (IANS)

For Indo-Pacific economies, especially energy-import dependent countries, these disruptions have translated into higher fuel costs, inflationary pressures and concerns over fertiliser and food security.

“In light of the recent disruptions in global energy markets, the Quad has launched the Quad Initiative on Indo-Pacific Energy Security,” K Nagaraj Naidu, Additional Secretary (AMS) in the Ministry of External Affairs, said while addressing a special media briefing following Tuesday’s Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting. “The effort is aimed at leveraging the unique resources that our Quad partners bring to the table, and the idea is to come up with an engagement plan that will focus on technology, management, international market analysis, and emergency response.”

Naidu said that during the meeting, there was a long discussion on how to ensure affordable energy to countries like India with 1.4 billion people.

“Similarly, Australia was sharing their experiences, and Japan was sharing its experiences,” he stated. “Overall, I think the idea was how do we ensure that as Quad partners we can work together to ensure freedom of navigation, unimpeded commerce, because the rights and the safety of our seafarers is also involved.”