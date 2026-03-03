ETV Bharat / international

QatarEnergy Halts LNG Production; Energy Prices Surge As Tanker Disruptions And Facility Shutdowns Rattle Global Supply

FRANKFURT, Germany: Energy prices rose sharply Monday as disruptions to tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz and damage to production facilities raised uncertainty about how U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran would affect supply to the world economy.

The biggest shock was to natural gas prices, which rose more than 40% in Europe when QatarEnergy, a major supplier, halted production of liquefied natural gas after its facilities were attacked.

“Infrastructure is at risk throughout the region, and it’s not just at risk because of deliberate attacks, but also inadvertent attacks," said Kevin Book, managing director at Clearview Energy Partners. “Shrapnel and debris from missile interceptions can fall onto facilities and disable them too, and so there are a number of challenges that come from this kind of conflict in an area with so much energy production.”

U.S. oil rose 6.3% to $71.23 per barrel, while international standard Brent was up 6.7% to settle at $77.74 per barrel.

Higher oil prices raise the prospect of costlier gasoline for U.S. drivers as well as increased prices for other goods at a time when people in many countries have been stung by inflation.

A key focus was the Strait of Hormuz at the southern end of the Persian Gulf, through which 20% of the world's oil supply passes. Tanker traffic dropped sharply as satellite navigation systems were disrupted, data and analytics firm Kpler said on X. The U.K. Maritime Trade Operations Center reported attacks on several vessels in the area on either side of the strait and warned of elevated electronic interference to systems that show where ships are.

A bomb-carrying drone boat struck a Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman, killing one mariner, Oman said.

Iran has been threatening vessels approaching the Strait of Hormuz and is believed to have launched multiple attacks.

That's resulting in a “de facto closure” of the strait, defined by the risk tolerance of ship operators and sea captains, with traffic slowing to a trickle, Book said. “The reality though is the insurance companies are raising prices or, in some cases, canceling policies and sea captains have risk concerns. So too do ship owners and shippers,” he added.

Saudi Arabia intercepted Iranian drones that attacked the Ras Tanura oil refinery near Dammam and the refinery was shut down as a precaution, Saudi state television reported. Market attention has focused on whether the conflict will widen to other oil-producing countries in the region.

Oil price shock comes as US gas prices were already rising

The price of crude is the single largest factor in how much U.S. drivers pay for fuel — a highly political issue ahead of midterm Congressional elections. And higher oil prices are usually felt at the pump within a couple of weeks at most.

Gas prices are already rising ahead of the summer driving season as people travel more. The national average for a gallon (3.7 liters) of regular went up by 6 cents Monday to $2.99, according to motoring club AAA.

Crude price increases are substantially reflected in pump prices in 20 days and a $10 per barrel increase typically results in around a 25 cent rise per gallon, according to 2019 research by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas.

The price of crude has less impact in Europe, where taxes make up most of the price of fuel, but higher energy costs can affect prices across the economy. A sustained rise of $15 per barrel could add 0.5 percentage points to consumer prices in Europe, according to Holger Schmieding, chief economist at Berenberg bank.

No way around the Strait of Hormuz for much of the oil

There are pipelines that circumvent the strait, but they don't have enough capacity to move all the oil that passes through the waterway. Saudi Arabia, Iraq and the United Arab Emirates all depend on tankers to get the bulk of their oil to global markets.