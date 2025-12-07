ETV Bharat / international

Qatar Egypt Call For Next Steps In Gaza Truce; Hamas Says Ready To Hand Over Weapons To Palestinian Authority

Civil Defence personnel use an excavator to search for the remains of victims in the rubble of a destroyed building in the Bureij refugee camp, in the central Gaza Strip, on December 6, 2025. ( AFP )

Doha: Qatar and Egypt, guarantors of the Gaza ceasefire, called on Saturday for the withdrawal of Israeli troops and the deployment of an international stabilisation force as the necessary next steps in fully implementing the fragile agreement.

The measures were spelt out in the US- and UN-backed peace plan that has largely halted fighting, though the warring parties have yet to agree on how to move forward from the deal's first phase.

Its initial steps saw Israeli troops pull back behind a so-called "yellow line" within Gaza's borders, while Palestinian militant group Hamas released the living hostages it still held and handed over the remains of all but one of the deceased.

"Now we are at the critical moment... A ceasefire cannot be completed unless there is a full withdrawal of the Israeli forces (and) there is stability back in Gaza," Qatari premier Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani told the Doha Forum, an annual diplomatic conference.

Qatar, alongside Egypt and the United States, helped secure the long-elusive truce, which remains delicate as Israel and Hamas accuse each other of breaching its terms.

Key sticking points have also emerged over the implementation of the second phase, which has yet to begin, including the question of Hamas's disarmament.

Hamas is supposed to disarm under the 20-point plan first outlined by US President Donald Trump, with members who decommission their weapons allowed to leave Gaza. The group has repeatedly rejected the proposition.

Hamas Says Ready To Have Over Weapons To A Palestinian Authority

Hamas said on Saturday that it was ready to hand over its weapons in the Gaza Strip to a Palestinian authority on the condition that the Israeli army's occupation ends.

"Our weapons are linked to the existence of the occupation and the aggression," Hamas chief negotiator Khalil al-Hayya said in a statement.

"If the occupation ends, these weapons will be placed under the authority of the state," he added. Asked by AFP, Hayya's office said he was referring to a sovereign and independent Palestinian state.

Under the plan endorsed by the UN in November, Israel is to withdraw from its positions, Gaza is to be administered by a transitional governing body known as the "Board of Peace", and an international stabilisation force is to be deployed.