ETV Bharat / international

Three Turks, Including Serviceman, Among Dead In Qatar Copter Crash: Turkish Ministry

New Delhi: The Qatari Interior Ministry on Sunday said six people are confirmed dead, and one is still missing in a Qatari helicopter crash in the Gulf country's waters. "A Qatari helicopter had a technical malfunction during a routine duty, which led to its crash in the regional waters of the State," Qatar's Defence Ministry said in a statement posted to X.

It added that they had found six bodies of the seven who were on board.