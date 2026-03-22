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Three Turks, Including Serviceman, Among Dead In Qatar Copter Crash: Turkish Ministry

The Turkish Ministry of Defense said that a Turkish soldier and two technicians from the Turkish company "Aselsan" were among the deceased

Helicopter crash
Representational Image (ANI)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : March 22, 2026 at 3:55 PM IST

1 Min Read
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New Delhi: The Qatari Interior Ministry on Sunday said six people are confirmed dead, and one is still missing in a Qatari helicopter crash in the Gulf country's waters. "A Qatari helicopter had a technical malfunction during a routine duty, which led to its crash in the regional waters of the State," Qatar's Defence Ministry said in a statement posted to X.

It added that they had found six bodies of the seven who were on board.

In another statement, the Turkish Ministry of Defense said that a Turkish soldier and two technicians from the Turkish company "Aselsan" were among the deceased in the crash of the Qatari helicopter in Qatar.

The story will be updated

TAGGED:

QATAR HELICOPTER CRASH
IRAN WAR
TURKISH MINISTRY OF DEFENSE
QATAR HELICOPTER

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