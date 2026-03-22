Three Turks, Including Serviceman, Among Dead In Qatar Copter Crash: Turkish Ministry
The Turkish Ministry of Defense said that a Turkish soldier and two technicians from the Turkish company "Aselsan" were among the deceased
Published : March 22, 2026 at 3:55 PM IST
New Delhi: The Qatari Interior Ministry on Sunday said six people are confirmed dead, and one is still missing in a Qatari helicopter crash in the Gulf country's waters. "A Qatari helicopter had a technical malfunction during a routine duty, which led to its crash in the regional waters of the State," Qatar's Defence Ministry said in a statement posted to X.
It added that they had found six bodies of the seven who were on board.
Press release regarding the search and rescue operations following the helicopter crash in the country's territorial waters.#MOIQatar pic.twitter.com/kXVVKA1ocm— Ministry of Interior - Qatar (@MOI_QatarEn) March 22, 2026
In another statement, the Turkish Ministry of Defense said that a Turkish soldier and two technicians from the Turkish company "Aselsan" were among the deceased in the crash of the Qatari helicopter in Qatar.
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