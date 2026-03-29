ETV Bharat / international

Qatar Appreciates Pak's Efforts To Promote Peace In West Asia

Islamabad: Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Saturday spoke with Prime Minister of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani and both the leaders discussed prevailing regional developments and emphasised the importance of urgent de-escalation.

Prime Minister of Qatar appreciated Pakistan’s efforts to promote peace in West Asia. He said this during a telephonic conversation with Dar, according to a statement by Foreign Office. “The Qatari side appreciated Pakistan’s ongoing efforts to promote peace and stability through dialogue and diplomacy,” it said.

It also said that the two leaders discussed prevailing regional and international developments and emphasised the importance of urgent de-escalation. They reaffirmed the deep-rooted Pakistan-Qatar brotherly ties and agreed to remain in close contact on evolving developments.