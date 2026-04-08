Putting The World At Risk Is Unacceptable. With China And Russia, India Should Work To End The Conflict, Not Align With Israel: Prof Jeffrey Sachs
In an exclusive interview, conducted before today's ceasefire declaration, the economist also said Israel isn't interested in ceasefire, but to leverage US military against Iran.
Published : April 8, 2026 at 12:44 PM IST
Hyderabad: "US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have collectively pushed the world into a perilous situation. The war that the US and Israel have initiated against Iran has already inflicted trillions of dollars in economic damage on the global economy and manufacturing sectors. If this trajectory continues, it could take the world 60 days just to recover from the destruction wrought by a single day of warfare," stated renowned economist Jeffrey Sachs, a Professor at Columbia University in the USA.
Professor Sachs has served for a long period as an advisor to the United Nations Secretary-General and has acted as an advisor to numerous nations across the globe. He noted that over 60 per cent of the American public is opposed to the war. In an interview with Eenadu-ETV Bharat Special Correspondent M L Narasimha Reddy, conducted before the two-week ceasefire was declared earlier today, he elaborated on various critical issues in the context of the conflict.
Highlights of the interview:
ETV Bharat: Trump issues a new statement regarding the war every day... What exactly is the US's objective?
Professor Jeffrey Sachs: This is a war initiated jointly by Trump, Netanyahu, and a few others. It was not undertaken carefully or strategically, nor was it the result of a comprehensive assessment of all factors. The US and Israel set out with the specific aim of toppling the Iranian government and installing a new regime in its place. However, as their intended outcome failed to materialise, Trump has begun putting forward a series of new demands.
ETV Bharat: Is there a possibility that the current tensions could escalate into a World War?
Professor Jeffrey Sachs: It remains to be seen how these consequences ultimately unfold. Israel continues to launch relentless attacks against Iran. Israel has absolutely no interest in a ceasefire; instead, it seeks to leverage the American military to eliminate its adversary. Iran, too, is well aware that every time the subject of negotiations arises, bombs inevitably begin to fall. Even if Iran were willing to reach an agreement while continuing to defend itself, the US insists that the country must first capitulate completely before any accord can be reached.
ETV Bharat: To what extent is this war impacting the global economy?
Professor Jeffrey Sachs: Most recently, Israel launched an attack on yet another gas production facility in Iran. In retaliation, there is a distinct possibility that Iran could strike oil installations located in the Gulf nations. A closure of the Strait of Hormuz would not merely create logistical transportation issues; it would severely disrupt the entire global industrial supply chain. A third of the world's petroleum supply must pass through this critical maritime route. The world is already grappling with numerous disruptions. It is difficult to even imagine what would ensue if this situation were to persist for much longer. The primary concern is not merely about rising prices, but rather, the dire consequences that would arise if supplies were to cease entirely, or if production hubs were to be destroyed.
The first to bear the brunt of this impact would be poor nations and impoverished populations. If the energy sector is crippled, fertiliser production will inevitably suffer, leading to a surge in their prices. A significant portion of the urea supply, in particular, originates from the Gulf nations. Consequently, food production will decline, unemployment will soar, and people's standards of living will be severely undermined. It appears that Netanyahu has convinced Trump that the war would conclude within a single day, a realisation of what Netanyahu has described as his "forty-year dream". The current situation is such that the entire global economy is being dismantled, all for the sake of Israel.
ETV Bharat: Do you feel that countries like India and China are not playing their part?
Professor Jeffrey Sachs: India, Russia, and China, these three are great powers. Together, these three nations should exert pressure on Trump to prevent this war. India currently holds the leadership of the BRICS nations. A message calling for a halt to the war must emanate from these three countries. They must tell Trump that it is unacceptable to commit such a grave error and place the entire world at risk. They must explain that, in today's world, threatening to drag a nation back to the "Stone Age" is completely unacceptable; that making statements with such recklessness and disregard is senseless; and that such actions will garner no appreciation from anyone.
India relies heavily on energy imports. For this very reason, it is crucial for India, in collaboration with China and Russia, to help prevent this conflict. Another point of concern is India's close alignment with Israel. This constitutes a major error, as Israel is not a nation that seeks peace. Indeed, it has been the root cause of many of the world's conflicts.
ETV Bharat: The US Counter-Intelligence Chief has resigned, and the Army Chief has been dismissed. Would you say that many officials within the Trump administration are dissatisfied with this war?
Professor Jeffrey Sachs: The established protocols typically followed before initiating a war were completely cast aside. There were no consultations; there were no assessments or inputs from the National Security Council or the Pentagon. Many generals opposed this war. In my opinion, the decision was made jointly by Trump, Hegseth, and Netanyahu. The underlying premise was: "If we eliminate the Iranian leadership, the entire oil supply will fall into our hands." It appears that Trump stepped into the fray after Netanyahu remarked, "You would gain immense prestige by ending the war within 24 hours."
ETV Bharat: Will Iran become the graveyard of American hegemony?
Professor Jeffrey Sachs: The US seeks to control the entire world through its dominance over oil and gas resources. It dictates what actions other nations should take, and is determined to ensure that everything unfolds strictly under its supervision. While the US operates with this mindset, Israel harbours a malicious mentality — viewing everyone in its vicinity as an enemy to be destroyed.
Iran will not become a graveyard; rather, I hope this conflict does not escalate into a nuclear war. American hegemony effectively ended a long time ago. In reality, there are currently four global superpowers: the US, Russia, China, and India. Yet, the US continues to strive to maintain its position of absolute dominance.
ETV Bharat: Is there a possibility that the US will turn its attention toward Cuba after Iran?
Professor Jeffrey Sachs: The likelihood of an intervention in Cuba is quite high. This is because Trump requires a tangible victory to satisfy his ego. The Secretary of State, too, appears eager to bring Cuba under US control. The situation regarding Venezuela is peculiar; while the US does not, in fact, govern the country, it operates under the delusion that it does. It believes it has achieved a victory simply because it has effectively "kidnapped" the country's president. In the case of Iran, Trump assumed that by assassinating the Supreme Leader, he could trigger a scenario similar to the one currently unfolding in Venezuela.
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