ETV Bharat / international

Putting The World At Risk Is Unacceptable. With China And Russia, India Should Work To End The Conflict, Not Align With Israel: Prof Jeffrey Sachs

Hyderabad: "US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have collectively pushed the world into a perilous situation. The war that the US and Israel have initiated against Iran has already inflicted trillions of dollars in economic damage on the global economy and manufacturing sectors. If this trajectory continues, it could take the world 60 days just to recover from the destruction wrought by a single day of warfare," stated renowned economist Jeffrey Sachs, a Professor at Columbia University in the USA.

Professor Sachs has served for a long period as an advisor to the United Nations Secretary-General and has acted as an advisor to numerous nations across the globe. He noted that over 60 per cent of the American public is opposed to the war. In an interview with Eenadu-ETV Bharat Special Correspondent M L Narasimha Reddy, conducted before the two-week ceasefire was declared earlier today, he elaborated on various critical issues in the context of the conflict.

Highlights of the interview:

ETV Bharat: Trump issues a new statement regarding the war every day... What exactly is the US's objective?

Professor Jeffrey Sachs: This is a war initiated jointly by Trump, Netanyahu, and a few others. It was not undertaken carefully or strategically, nor was it the result of a comprehensive assessment of all factors. The US and Israel set out with the specific aim of toppling the Iranian government and installing a new regime in its place. However, as their intended outcome failed to materialise, Trump has begun putting forward a series of new demands.

ETV Bharat: Is there a possibility that the current tensions could escalate into a World War?

Professor Jeffrey Sachs: It remains to be seen how these consequences ultimately unfold. Israel continues to launch relentless attacks against Iran. Israel has absolutely no interest in a ceasefire; instead, it seeks to leverage the American military to eliminate its adversary. Iran, too, is well aware that every time the subject of negotiations arises, bombs inevitably begin to fall. Even if Iran were willing to reach an agreement while continuing to defend itself, the US insists that the country must first capitulate completely before any accord can be reached.

ETV Bharat: To what extent is this war impacting the global economy?

Professor Jeffrey Sachs: Most recently, Israel launched an attack on yet another gas production facility in Iran. In retaliation, there is a distinct possibility that Iran could strike oil installations located in the Gulf nations. A closure of the Strait of Hormuz would not merely create logistical transportation issues; it would severely disrupt the entire global industrial supply chain. A third of the world's petroleum supply must pass through this critical maritime route. The world is already grappling with numerous disruptions. It is difficult to even imagine what would ensue if this situation were to persist for much longer. The primary concern is not merely about rising prices, but rather, the dire consequences that would arise if supplies were to cease entirely, or if production hubs were to be destroyed.

The first to bear the brunt of this impact would be poor nations and impoverished populations. If the energy sector is crippled, fertiliser production will inevitably suffer, leading to a surge in their prices. A significant portion of the urea supply, in particular, originates from the Gulf nations. Consequently, food production will decline, unemployment will soar, and people's standards of living will be severely undermined. It appears that Netanyahu has convinced Trump that the war would conclude within a single day, a realisation of what Netanyahu has described as his "forty-year dream". The current situation is such that the entire global economy is being dismantled, all for the sake of Israel.