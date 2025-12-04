ETV Bharat / international

Putin Wants To End War: Trump On US Delegation Meeting Russian President On Ukraine Peace Plan

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump on Thursday said that the US delegation had a "very good" talk with Russian President on the Ukraine peace proposal, which gave the "impression" that Vladimir Putin "would like to end the war."

On Wednesday, US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law held five-hour-long talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. The talks were centred on ending the Russia-Ukraine conflict that started in February 2022.

"Putin had a very good meeting yesterday with Jared Kushner and with Steve Whitkoff. What comes out of that meeting, I can't tell you because it does take two to tango." Trump told reporters in Oval Office. "He (Putin) would like to end the war, that was their impression," he added.

However, senior Kremlin adviser Yuri Ushakov said on Wednesday that the meeting was one of the most extensive exchanges between Washington and Moscow since the conflict began, but "no compromise" was reached on territorial issues. He noted that both delegations reviewed potential paths toward a settlement, but key disputes remained unresolved.