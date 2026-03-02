ETV Bharat / international

Putin Urges Ceasefire In Middle East In Calls With UAE, Qatar Leaders

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin urged a ceasefire in the Middle East during phone calls with Emirati and Qatari leaders on Monday amid the escalating war in the Middle East. Following US and Israeli barrages on the Russian ally Iran, retaliatory strikes from Tehran have hit targets across the Gulf, forcing authorities to close airspace and stalling traffic at big hubs such as Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

In a call with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, both leaders "emphasised the need for an immediate ceasefire and a return to the political and diplomatic process," the Kremlin said in a readout.

The Russian leader also said he was ready to convey to Tehran the UAE's concerns about Iranian retaliation strikes and to provide assistance stabilising the situation in the region.