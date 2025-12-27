ETV Bharat / international

Russia Boosted Weapons & Ammunition Production 22 Times Since Start Of Ukraine War: Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a Security Council meeting via videoconference at the Kremlin in Moscow, Friday, Dec. 26, 2025. ( AP )

Moscow: Russia has boosted the production of arms and ammunition by 22 times during the course of the Ukraine conflict, President Vladimir Putin said Friday.

Tank production has grown 2.2 times, military aircraft 4.6 times, while production of strike weapons and ammunition has grown by a whopping 22 times, Putin said in his televised statement at a Kremlin meeting with defence industry officials.

Putin, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, said defence industry enterprises supplying troops involved in the operations are getting all the necessary equipment, as the nature of war is constantly evolving.

“State support measures have allowed them to quickly strengthen their material and technical base, resulting in a significant increase in the production of highly sought-after weapons since 2022,” Putin was quoted as saying by state-run RIA Novosti.

Production of armoured fighting and personnel carriers, BMP and APC, has grown by 3.7 times, electronic warfare equipment by 12.5 times and rocket artillery weapons by 9.6 times.

“This is all the result of the joint efforts of defence industry enterprises, and of course, the entire economy. Without development and a stable financial situation, and without a stable economy overall, this would have been impossible,” Putin underscored.