ETV Bharat / international

Putin Praises India's Ancient Civilisation, Linguistic Diversity

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin has praised India's ancient civilisation and its linguistic diversity, saying he has become increasingly interested in the country as he learns more about it.

"Take, for once, the Indian civilisation, which is the oldest. It is very interesting. The more I get to know about it, the more interested I become," Putin said in an interview with Serbian filmmaker Emir Kusturica, the transcript of which was issued by the Kremlin.

Recalling a conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Putin said he had asked him how many Indians spoke the primary language.

The Russian president said Modi had told him that about 600 million Indians spoke the primary language, while the country's population was 1.5 billion. He recalled Modi explaining that the remaining two-thirds spoke their own languages.

"Don't you find this surprising? It really is!" Putin said in the interview.

India has no national language or primary language. Hindi is the country's most widely spoken language. It is one of the 22 scheduled languages and an official language of the Union.

According to the 2011 Census, 528.35 million people, or 43.63 per cent of India's population, reported Hindi as their mother tongue, while 691.56 million, or 57.11 per cent, spoke it as their first, second or third language.