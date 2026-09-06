ETV Bharat / international

Putin Meets With US Envoys At Kremlin For Renewed Talks On Ending War In Ukraine

President Vladimir Putin, right, greets U.S. President Donald Trump's envoys Jared Kushner, left, and Steve Witkoff, center, prior to talks at the Senate Palace of the Kremlin in Moscow, on Saturday ( AP )

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner at the Kremlin on Saturday for renewed talks on ending Russia's war in Ukraine.

The meeting that lasted more than three hours behind closed doors ended without announcements of any breakthroughs. Putin's foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov described them as constructive, frank and useful to journalists afterward, but didn't talk about specific outcomes. Witkoff and Kushner are expected in Kyiv on Sunday.

The talks come as both sides continue to escalate aerial attacks. Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy both agreed to pause strikes on each other's capitals while the talks took place.

Washington's push to end the fighting has lost momentum as U.S. attention has been focused for the past six months on the Iran war. The last known visit to Moscow by Witkoff and Kushner, U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law, was in January, when they also held talks with Putin at the Kremlin.

A first trip to Kyiv for the American emissaries

Both U.S. envoys will also visit Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, for the first time in the peace process on Sunday, Ukrainian officials said.

At the start of the meeting in Moscow, Putin asked Kushner and Witkoff to pass on his warm wishes and gratitude to Trump, and described the situation in Ukraine as "not simple." Russian forces launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022.

"(Russian President Vladimir) Putin has ordered that no strikes be carried out against Kyiv for three days, starting at midnight today," presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told Russia's Tass news agency.

Zelenskyy said that Ukraine was prepared to halt strikes on Moscow until Monday. He said he spoke on Saturday afternoon with the U.S. delegation after their arrival in Moscow.

"From now through the end of Saturday, as well as on Sunday and Monday, Ukraine is ready to refrain from strikes on Moscow, and we expect the Russians to do the same regarding Kyiv," he said.

The U.S. envoys were met at the airport in Moscow by Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev, Tass reported. Dmitriev shared photos of him meeting with the U.S. delegation as they disembarked, alongside the caption, "Welcome to Moscow Peacemakers."

After the talks in the Kremlin, Ushakov described the talks as constructive and carried out with the utmost openness and trust. He said Moscow offered its "comprehensive assessment" of the battlefield situation in Ukraine, but also that the conversation was not purely focused on Russia's invasion.

"Economic issues and potentially large, mutually beneficial joint projects for Russia and America were discussed in considerable detail," he said.

Peace process has been at a standstill

With peace efforts stalled, Russia has intensified its attacks on Kyiv and other cities with relentless bombardments stretching into daylight hours, taking advantage of Ukraine's shortage of air defense systems.

On Friday, a Russian drone hit one of the most important government buildings in Kyiv — the headquarters of Ukraine's Security Service, known as the SBU, which is one of the agencies involved in carrying out deep-strike operations inside Russia.

The long-range strikes by Ukraine have hit Russian military facilities, oil refineries and e-commerce hubs, seeking to undermine the Kremlin's war effort and economy, as well as make ordinary citizens feel the consequences of the war.

Zelenskyy links Russian strikes to envoys' visit

The air war between Russia and Ukraine has intensified as troops have struggled to make progress along the 1,250-kilometer (775-mile) front line. Russia has recently been using fast-flying, jet-powered drones, and the recurring wail of air-raid sirens has become part of daily life in Kyiv.