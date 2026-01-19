ETV Bharat / international

Putin Invited To Trump's 'Board Of Peace': Kremlin

FILE- US President Donald Trump (R) and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands at the end of a joint press conference after participating in a US-Russia summit on Ukraine at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, on August 15, 2025. ( AFP )

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin has been invited to join US President Donald Trump's "Board of Peace" aimed at resolving conflicts globally and oversee governance and reconstruction in Gaza, the Kremlin said Monday. Moscow for years tried to balance relations with all major players in the Middle East -- including Israel and the Palestinians.

But since the Israel-Hamas war and Russia's assault on Ukraine, Putin has moved away from Israel, boosting ties with its foes like Iran. Moscow has also sought closer relationships with the Gulf states amid growing Western isolation.

"President Putin also received an invitation to join this Board of Peace," spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists, including AFP. Russia was seeking to "clarify all the nuances" of the offer with Washington, he said, without adding if the Kremlin chief as inclined to join.

The White House has reached out to various figures around the world to sit on the so-called "Board of Peace", chaired by the US president himself. Putin has previously praised Trump's efforts to resolve conflicts.