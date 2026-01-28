ETV Bharat / international

Putin Hosts Syria's Interim Leader For Talks, With Russian Military Bases On The Agenda

Moscow: Syria's interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa visited Moscow on Wednesday for the second time in less than four months, and Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized his readiness to help the country rebuild its war-battered economy.

"I know that there is a lot that's necessary to restore in Syria, and our economic operators, including the construction sector, are ready for this joint work," Putin said.

The talks also were expected to focus on the future of Russian military bases in Syria, a key foothold for Moscow in the Mediterranean. Putin said Russia has supported Syria's government's effort to restore control over its entire territory, including areas controlled by the Kurds.

"We have closely followed your efforts to restore Syria's territorial integrity, and I would like to congratulate you on this process gaining speed," Putin said. "You know that we always stood for the restoration of Syria's territorial integrity, the country's integrity, and we support all your efforts in this direction."

Al-Sharaa, who first visited Russia in October, thanked Putin for helping to stabilize Syria.