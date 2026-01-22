ETV Bharat / international

Putin Considers Joining Trump's Gaza 'Peace Council' With $1 Billion Frozen Asset Offer

Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to the Head of the Republic of Adygea Murat Kumpilov during their meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026. ( AP )

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin has responded to US President Donald Trump's invitation to join the "Peace Council", a new international body aimed at addressing global conflicts, including the Israeli-Palestinian issue, reported RT.

Putin expressed Russia's willingness to contribute $1 billion to the council, using frozen Russian assets in the US. He made the remarks during a speech to the Russian Security Council on Wednesday.

As per RT, Russia could provide USD 1 billion, "right now, even before we decide whether we'll take part... in the work of the Board of Peace," the Russian president said, citing Moscow's "special relations with the people of Palestine."

He stated that the money could be taken "from the Russian assets frozen by the previous [US] administration," and noted how Moscow "has always supported and continues to support any efforts aimed at strengthening international stability." The proposed council focuses on Middle East peace, particularly Gaza reconstruction and Palestinian humanitarian needs.

RT further reported that while Putin thanked Trump for the invitation but said that more time would be needed to study the offer and consult Russia's strategic partners.