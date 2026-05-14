ETV Bharat / international

Putin Condoles Loss Of Lives In UP Storm

New Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday expressed condolences over the heavy casualties and damage caused by a storm that hit India's Uttar Pradesh.

Over 100 people were killed on Wednesday after the strong storm and heavy rain pounded several districts of Uttar Pradesh, uprooting trees and damaging houses.

In a message sent to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Putin conveyed sympathy to the families of those killed in the natural disaster and wished speedy recovery to the injured and affected people, the Kremlin said in a statement.