ETV Bharat / international

Putin Calls For Swift De-Escalation In West Asia In Call With Pezeshkian

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday called for a swift de-escalation in West Asia in a call with his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian, the Kremlin said. The call came as the US and Israel, and Iran maintain a cycle of retaliatory strikes, including on neighbouring Gulf nations.

“The Russian President reaffirmed his principled position in favour of a swift de-escalation of the conflict and its resolution through political means. Pezeshkian thanked Russia for its support, particularly for providing humanitarian aid to Iran,” the Kremlin said without giving further details.

This was the second phone conversation this week between Putin and Pezeshkian. Moscow, which has vital interests in the Gulf States, has been actively interacting with all parties to seek de-escalation of the crisis amid the conflict in West Asia. Earlier on Tuesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also discussed the situation with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi.

“Lavrov once again set forth the Russian side’s principled position in favour of de-escalating the conflict as soon as possible and resuming the process of a political and diplomatic peace settlement.

"The Russian side is invariably ready to facilitate this process, with due consideration for security interests of Iran and its regional neighbours,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a release posted on its web portal. On Monday night, US President Donald Trump dialled Putin to discuss the situation in West Asia and Ukraine.