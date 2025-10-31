ETV Bharat / international

Protests Over Tanzania's Electoral Results Enter A Third day

Dar Es Salaam: Hundreds of demonstrators faced off with police in Tanzania's commercial capital on Friday to demand that the national electoral body stop announcing election results that have sparked protests, leading to the deployment of the military and an internet shutdown.

State television was broadcasting the mainland results of Wednesday's vote in which the Chama Cha Mapinduzi party, which has governed Tanzania since independence in 1961, was seeking to extend its time in power. Presidential candidates from the two main opposition parties were barred from running, and incumbent President Samia Suluhu Hassan faced 16 other candidates from smaller parties who hardly campaigned.

The CCM retained the presidential seat in the semi-autonomous archipelago of Zanzibar, which remained calm on Friday with a heavy military presence. Ferry services that have been unavailable for the last two days are expected to resume on Friday. The electoral commission in Zanzibar said Thursday the incumbent, President Hussein Mwinyi, had won 78.8% of the votes.

The opposition said there was “massive fraud” in Zanzibar's results and announced it would reveal its next steps. Hundreds of protesters faced off with police in the nation's commercial capital, Dar es Salaam, on the third day of protests, Friday.