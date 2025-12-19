ETV Bharat / international

Protests Continue In Dhaka, Partially Demolished House Of Sheikh Mujibur Vandalised

The residence of former Bangladesh President Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is being vandalised as unrest erupts following the death of Osman Hadi, a key leader of the protests against Sheikh Hasina, in Dhaka on Friday. ( ANI )

Dhaka: The protests over the death of Inqilab Moncho leader Sharif Osman bin Hadi continues to spiral. After a night of violent unrest where offices of Media house's like Daily Star and Prothom Alo were targeted, protestors vented their ire at the partially demolished home of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Protestors were seen attempting to tear down the remaining portion of the house and setting fire to a poster of former PM Sheikh Hasina there.

As unrest erupted across the country following Osman Hadi's death, Inqilab Moncho urged the public to avoid violence, vandalism, and arson that have erupted across the country. In a late-night Facebook post on Thursday, the organisation said: "Through destruction and fire, certain groups aim to render Bangladesh an ineffective state. They seek to undermine the independence and sovereignty of our country. You must understand -- 32 and 36 are not the same."

The post continued: "As the February elections approach, consider who truly benefits if unrest is created in the country. To maintain stability in Bangladesh, fully cooperate with the government and refrain from violence."