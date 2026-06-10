ETV Bharat / international

Protesters Torch Buildings and Vehicles, Block Roads Over Belfast Stabbing

Vehicles set on fire by protesters burn on Lendrick Street in east Belfast, Northern Ireland, on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, after the arrest of a Sudanese man accused of stabbing a man in the northern part of the city ( AP )

Belfast: Anti-immigration protesters torched buildings and vehicles in Belfast on Tuesday evening and blocked roads, a day after a stabbing allegedly by a Sudanese refugee, captured in a graphic video that shocked the country.

Hundreds of protesters, many masked, gathered at several locations across Belfast, AFP journalists saw. A bus and several cars were set alight, while a building fringing the city centre caught fire and its residents had to be evacuated.

"By 7:30 pm (18:30 GMT) they started (a) fire in the bins...we heard police cars and sirens," said one resident, Eemran, an engineer of Indian origin who has been living in Belfast for slightly over a year.

"More and more people started coming, and they started throwing petrol bombs. Suddenly, the fire started going...we had smoke inside the building...fire people came in and they said 'go down'," he said in broken English. Camila, a 36-year-old Chilean who moved to Belfast a month ago, said it was "scary".

"Of course I'm not used to it," she said. "I understand the people's rage, but also there are ways of discussing these things more peacefully".

Sky Television showed other buildings on fire. Police helicopters patrolled above the city, and shops were also closed early. Michelle O'Neill, the First Minister of Northern Ireland, slammed the protests and urged calm.

"Groups of masked men burning families out of their homes is nothing less than disgusting cowardice," she said on X.

"Racism, intimidation and violence are wrong wherever they occur. There can be no excuse and no justification for these attacks tonight. No one wants to see this on our streets, and I again appeal for calm". Crowds also gathered in Antrim, around 25 kilometres (15 miles) west of Belfast.

US tech billionaire Elon Musk had earlier retweeted a post by anti-immigration activist Stephen Yaxley-Lennon -- also known as Tommy Robinson -- adding: "Only by protesting REPEATEDLY and LOUDLY will there be any change!!".

The suspect in the knife attack, whose name has not been released, was charged late Tuesday with attempted murder, possession of a bladed weapon in a public place and making threats to kill. The 30-year-old man is due to appear in court on Wednesday.

As anti-immigration figures, including Reform Party leader Nigel Farage and Restore Britain leader Rupert Lowe, demanded details about the attacker, the interior ministry confirmed he was a Sudanese refugee with a residence permit valid until 2028.

Northern Ireland police chief Jon Boutcher said he had arrived in the UK in 2023 via Paris and Dublin.