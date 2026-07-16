ETV Bharat / international

Protesters Rally In Kyiv As Zelenskyy Moves To Oust Ukraine's Defense Minister

Ukranians gather to denounce President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's decision to dismiss Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov after six months in the post, Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 16, 2026. ( AP )

Kyiv: Hundreds of protesters gathered in downtown Kyiv and in other Ukrainian cities Thursday after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy moved to dismiss his defense minister, as parliament appointed a new prime minister as part of a major government reshuffle. The shake-up could become a test of Zelenskyy's political authority as Ukraine's fight against Russia's full-scale invasion approaches 4½ years.

Zelenskyy has remained in office under martial law, because wartime elections are prohibited and has periodically reshuffled his government.

The political furor took place against a backdrop of unceasing Russian aerial attacks. Two people were killed and five others were wounded, including a child, when Russian missiles hit the capital, Kyiv, overnight, Ukraine's Emergency Service said.

Ukraine gets a new prime minister

Ukraine's parliament approved Serhii Koretskyi, the head of state energy company Naftogaz, as the country's new prime minister.

Zelenskyy nominated Koretskyi, citing his record in the energy sector and arguing that he was best placed to help prepare Ukraine for another wartime winter, when Russian attacks on the power grid intensify. He was approved in a 289-1 vote, with 21 abstentions.

Outgoing Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, 35, is considered to be a modernizer whose technological expertise is credited in part with a significant improvement in Ukraine's military performance in recent months against Russia's bigger army. He was leaving the government after just six months in the post.

Zelenskyy didn't publicly give a reason for Fedorov's anticipated exit and didn't immediately name a successor. Unconfirmed Ukrainian media reports said that Fedorov had a strained relationship with Gen. Oleksandr Syrskyi, the commander of Ukraine's armed forces.

Ukraine's air force deputy chief quits in support of Fedorov

Syrskyi, 60, is credited with initially organizing the defense of Kyiv in February 2022, and seven months later masterminded a successful counteroffensive in the Kharkiv region. He was born in 1965 in the Soviet Union and attended Moscow Higher Military Command School before serving in the Soviet Artillery Corps.

The mostly young protesters shouted Fedorov's name and made crude remarks about Skryskyi. They chanted, "Skryskyi go away!" and "A European army for a European country!"

The Ukrainian military has rallied under Fedorov's guidance, slowing Russia's front-line advance to a virtual standstill and causing fuel shortages in Russia through long-range strikes, Western officials and analysts say. Zelenskyy's decision to fire him despite that track record has dismayed many people.

Bohdan Huryak, a Kyiv resident at the protest, said that he was "deeply outraged" by Fedorov's exit.

"I'm not deeply invested in the internal political debates, but this is a person who shows results on the battlefield, we see results, we feel the fighting spirit and confidence in victory rising," Huryak told The Associated Press. "And then, six months later, he is removed from office? Come on."