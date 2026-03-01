ETV Bharat / international

6 Killed As Police, Protesters Clash Near US Consulate In Pakistan

A police vehicle drives past a burnt motorcycle set on fire by angry protestors at outside the U.S. Consulate following protesters stormed the U.S. Consulate in Karachi, Pakistan, Sunday, March 1, 2026. ( AP )

Karachi: At least six persons were killed and several injured on Sunday after clashes broke out between police and protesters outside the US Consulate in Karachi, Pakistan, following the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in the US-Israel strike on Iran. A large number of demonstrators were gathered around the consulate, prompting local police to use tear gas and fire warning shots to disperse the crowd, police said.

Edhi Information confirmed that six people have been killed and several injured near Mai Kolachi Road during the firing and unrest. They were transferred to the Civil Hospital Trauma Centre, the Express Tribune reported.

Sindh Minister for Interior Ziaul Hasan Langar has requested immediate details from the Additional IG Karachi, stressing that, "No one will be allowed to take the law into their own hands." He called for enhanced security at sensitive installations. He added that alternative routes should be determined to maintain traffic flow during the protests.