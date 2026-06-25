ETV Bharat / international

Prosecutors To Drop Harvey Weinstein's Unresolved Rape Charge; His Other Convictions Stand

New York: New York prosecutors said Thursday they'll drop a rape charge against Harvey Weinstein, instead of trying the former movie mogul for a fourth time in the #MeToo-era case.

Weinstein still stands convicted of another sexual felony in New York and others in California, and he remains behind bars. But the New York rape charge had remained unresolved after an overturned conviction followed by two hung juries. The judge formally dismissed the charge Thursday.

Weinstein had a neutral expression as court officers led him out of court in his wheelchair. The Oscar-winning producer denies all the accusations.

The rape charge concerned an allegation that he raped hairstylist and actor Jessica Mann in a Manhattan hotel in 2013. Mann has testified that she also had a consensual, on-and-off relationship with Weinstein, who was married at the time.

But she told jurors she repeatedly tried to leave and said no to any sexual activity as he cornered her in the hotel room. She said he persevered, demanding that she undress and grabbing her arms, until she was afraid to keep protesting.

"After a lot of thought and reflection, I have chosen not to proceed with a fourth trial against Harvey Weinstein," Mann wrote in a letter that a prosecutor read to the court. "It was clear to me at this last trial I could no longer endure going through this any longer."

The trial took a visible toll on Mann, 40, who testified for five days and was questioned for the first time about a diary-like, soul-baring note she wrote two days after the alleged rape, which the note did not mention. At one point during her testimony, Mann said she was struggling to focus, prompting court to wrap up early for the day.

Prosecutor Nicole Blumberg said Thursday that prosecutors believe Mann and hail her "bravery, strength, courage and inspiration" to other survivors, but given her feelings about proceeding, "dismissal is appropriate."