'Professionalism' Of Armed Forces During May Conflict Enhanced Pak's Global Stature: Munir

Islamabad: Pakistan Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir claimed on Wednesday that the "professionalism" of the armed forces displayed during the conflict with India in May enhanced his country's global stature. He made the remarks while addressing participants of the National Security Workshop–27 (NSW–27) who visited the General Headquarters (GHQ), Rawalpindi.

The participants received comprehensive briefings on Pakistan's regional and internal security landscape and prevailing national security environment, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the army, said in a statement.

The briefing was followed by an interactive session with Munir, who noted that Pakistan is a country of consequence and is destined to reach its rightful place in the comity of nations.

"The professionalism, resolve, and commitment of the armed forces displayed during Marka-i-Haq (have) enhanced the global stature of Pakistan," Munir said.

"Our greatest strength lies in national unity, and together, we shall defeat the nefarious designs of our foes,” he said. The army chief highlighted the fluid regional environment shaped by heightened geopolitical competition, cross-border terrorism, and hybrid threats.