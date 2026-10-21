ETV Bharat / international

Probe Illinois Temple Plot As Federal Hate Crime: 105 US Lawmakers To FBI Director

Washington: Over 100 US lawmakers shot off a letter to FBI Director Kash Patel to investigate the attempted mass shooting at a Hindu temple in Illinois as a federal hate crime and also demanded answers on steps taken to address online threats targeting Indian-Americans.

The letter from the lawmakers, led by Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, came days after a 19-year-old gunman tried to open fire at the Sri Venkateswara Swami temple in Aurora, near Chicago. The plan failed due to a jammed shotgun, thus averting a tragic incident.

The letter from 105 members of Congress, including four US Senators, also criticised the Trump administration’s messaging, saying it sought to legitimise racial and religious stereotypes. Indian-American Congresspersons Pramila Jayapal, Ro Khanna, Ami Bera, Suhas Subramanyam and Shri Thanedar are signatories to the letter.

They cite a Department of Homeland Security post depicting a Sikh man with the message, “Get off our roads, you don’t know how to drive Mr. Singh,” and a Department of Education post declaring “Make College Football Great Again” after a Texas Republican complained about South Asians attending a University of Texas football game.

“We are also deeply concerned that communications from the administration have risked amplifying, rather than rejecting, hostility toward these communities,” the lawmakers said in the letter dated October 20. They said the alleged combination of targeted racial hatred, a religious setting and preparations for mass violence demands a comprehensive federal response.

“We appreciate the FBI’s reported assistance to local investigators and urge the Bureau to ensure that potential hate-crime violations receive explicit attention,” the lawmakers said.