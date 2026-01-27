ETV Bharat / international

Private Jet With 8 Aboard Crashes On Takeoff In Maine, Says FAA

Representational image. ( ETV Bharat )

Bangor, Maine: A private aircraft carrying eight people crashed on takeoff Sunday night at Maine’s Bangor International Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration said..The Bombardier Challenger 600 crashed around 7:45 p.m. There was no immediate word on the conditions of those aboard.The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.