Private Jet With 8 Aboard Crashes On Takeoff In Maine, Says FAA

The crash occurred as New England and much of the country grappled with a massive winter storm. Bangor had steady snowfall Sunday.

Representational image. (ETV Bharat)
By AP (Associated Press)

Published : January 27, 2026 at 12:07 AM IST

Bangor, Maine: A private aircraft carrying eight people crashed on takeoff Sunday night at Maine’s Bangor International Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration said..The Bombardier Challenger 600 crashed around 7:45 p.m. There was no immediate word on the conditions of those aboard.The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

The crash occurred as New England and much of the country grappled with a massive winter storm. Bangor had steady snowfall Sunday. (More details are awaited)

