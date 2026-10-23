ETV Bharat / international

Prince Harry's Wife Meghan 'Deeply Distressed' By Allegations Her Father Had Indecent Images

File photo of Meghan Markle ( Getty Images )

London: Prince Harry’s wife, Meghan, said Friday she was “deeply distressed” by allegations that a collection of child sexual abuse images had been found at her father’s former home. She also revealed that a letter containing “troubling allegations” about him had been sent to London police in 2018.

Meghan, also known as the Duchess of Sussex, issued the statement after The Sun, a British tabloid newspaper, reported that her brother found the images while clearing out the home of their father, Thomas Markle Sr., in the Philippines. “I am deeply distressed at the news that has come to light in the last 24 hours, and my thoughts are with any children who may have been harmed,’’ Meghan said in a statement.

She also addressed the letter sent to the Metropolitan Police Service’s Royal and Specialist Protection unit, which later shared its contents with her. “It made troubling and disturbing allegations against my father and I was given assurances that these were being investigated. I hope it can now be understood that, despite certain media publications’ distortion over the years, any distance from my father and my choice to not allow him to have contact with our children was for one reason: to protect them.” Meghan, an American citizen who starred in the U.S. television drama “Suits,” married Harry at Windsor Castle in 2018. They have two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Thomas Markle Sr., a retired television lighting and photography director, did not attend the wedding, prompting extensive coverage in the British media of Meghan’s estrangement from her father. While some reports suggested she had shunned him in favor of her new royal status, Meghan said her decision to distance herself was intended to protect her children.