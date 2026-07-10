ETV Bharat / international

PM Modi Arrives In New Zealand On Final Leg Of Three-Nation Tour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in New Zealand during his last leg of this three-nation visit, in Auckland on July 10, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday arrived in New Zealand on the final leg of his three-nation visit, during which he will hold talks with his counterpart Christopher Luxon and address the Indian diaspora. Modi was received by Luxon upon his arrival at the airport.

In his departure statement in New Delhi, the prime minister had said that his visit would "meaningfully build" upon the strong momentum in India-New Zealand ties pursuant to Luxon's visit to India in March 2025.

Modi said his visit to Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand will further strengthen India’s Act East Policy, MAHASAGAR Vision, as well as its outlook towards a free and open Indo-Pacific.