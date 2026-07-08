ETV Bharat / international

PM Modi Leaves For Australia After Indonesia Visit

In this screengrab from a video posted on July 8, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets as he emplanes for Melbourne, in Indonesia. ( PTI )

Jakarta: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday left for Australia after concluding a three-day visit to Indonesia, during which he inked 14 agreements to boost cooperation in critical minerals, maritime security and other key sectors. During the visit, Modi held bilateral talks with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, who dropped him off at the airport.

Both leaders underlined the importance of a deeper bilateral partnership for a free and peaceful Indo-Pacific. They also called for a "zero-tolerance" approach to counter terrorism, demanded action against globally proscribed terrorists.

Both the sides inked 14 agreements to enhance bilateral cooperation in a range of areas, including critical minerals and steel supply chains, maritime security, medicines, education, outer space, research and innovation, telecommunication and food security, further broadening ties amid growing geopolitical upheavals.

In another significant move, India and Indonesia agreed to jointly develop the strategically-located Sabang Port, which overlooks the Strait of Malacca and is around 100 miles away from India’s Great Nicobar Port project.

Modi landed in Jakarta on Monday to a red-carpet welcome in the first leg of his three-nation tour – that will also cover Australia and New Zealand – to shore up cooperation in sectors such as trade, energy, security and rare-earth minerals under the framework of the India-Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership of 2018.

On Tuesday, at a community event, Modi said that India is moving forward with the mantra of 'reform, perform and transform'. He also underlined that the country's self-reliance is a multiplying force not only for Indonesia but for the entire ASEAN region.