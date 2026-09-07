ETV Bharat / international

India-France Relations Have Reached New Heights: PM Modi On Inauguration Of Swaminarayan Temple In Paris

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India-France relations have reached new heights, and this strategic partnership is particularly special because it rests on the solid foundation of long-standing cultural and political ties.

Addressing the virtual inauguration of the Swaminarayan temple in Paris, PM Modi hoped the grand temple would stand for centuries as a symbol of cooperation and opportunity between the two nations.

India-France Relations Have Reached New Heights: PM Modi On Inauguration Of Swaminarayan Temple In Paris (PTI via Narendra Modi)

"In recent years, relations between India and France have reached new heights. Together with my friend, President (Emmanuel) Macron, both nations are building a Special Global Strategic Partnership," he said.

The prime minister said that from technology, AI, and defence to space and climate action, India and France are moving forward together with new momentum and energy.

"We are also celebrating 2026 as the India-France Year of Innovation. This strategic partnership is particularly special because it rests on the solid foundation of our long-standing cultural and political ties," he said.

Modi said there is much talk these days about joint venture possibilities between India and France. He said history bears witness that the sacrifice of Indian soldiers in France remains alive in the hearts of people to this day.

"Language enthusiasts also know the pivotal role French scholars played in popularising Sanskrit. Romain Rolland's writings on Ramakrishna Paramahamsa and Swami Vivekananda brought our societies closer," he said.