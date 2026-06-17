ETV Bharat / international

At G7, PM Modi Calls For Secure Maritime Routes, Days After 3 Indian Mariners Killed In Us Strike

In this image posted on June 16, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed by French President Emmanuel Macron for the G7 Summit, in Evian-les-Bains, France. ( PTI )

Evian-Les-Bains: All countries must ensure that maritime routes remain secure and that seafarers can perform their duties without fear, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told a gathering of G7 leaders including US President Donald Trump on Tuesday, days after three Indian mariners were killed in a US military strike in the Gulf of Oman.

The prime minister, addressing an outreach session of the G7 summit, said India firmly believes lasting solutions to conflicts can only be found through dialogue, diplomacy and international cooperation. Modi said disruptions to maritime trade in the Strait of Hormuz have harmed the global economy and that many Indian citizens have lost their lives in the conflict.

Modi's comments on underlining the importance of ensuring the safety of seafarers came against the backdrop of growing anger in India over the killing of the three Indian crew members in a US military attack on a merchant ship off the coast of Oman last week. Modi raised the issue a day ahead of his bilateral talks with the US president.

"We welcome the progress made in peace efforts in West Asia. This conflict has caused loss of life and property in our friendly countries in the region," Modi said in his address on the session 'Forging New Partnerships and Rebuilding International Solidarity'.

The prime minister said disruptions to maritime trade in the Strait of Hormuz have hit the global economy. "It is our responsibility to ensure the safety of the seafarers who connect all nations through global maritime trade. We must ensure that maritime routes remain secure and that seafarers can perform their duties without fear," he said.

The US Central Command said it initiated action to disable the three vessels – Marivex on June 8, Settebello on June 9 and Jalveer on June 11, saying they were trying to violate the US blockade of Iranian ports.

In his address, Modi, delving into geopolitical upheavals and developments, stressed the need for "trust" among countries. He argued that the most important strategic asset is not minerals, technology, or markets today, but mutual trust.

The prime minister said that in an interconnected world, where energy, food, health, cyber, and economic security are intertwined, building international partnerships was a necessity for the progress and prosperity of humanity. He noted that trade and technology were being misused for narrow interests, leading to a trust deficit in the international arena.

"Today's world is more interconnected and interdependent than ever before. A nation's energy, food, health, and cyber security, as well as its economic prosperity, are not determined solely within its own borders. Mobility, data, capital, and technology all connect us," he said.

"In such times, the importance of partnerships naturally grows. However, partnerships succeed only when trust lies at their core," he said. The prime minister elaborated on the importance of trust for the development and prosperity of the globe.