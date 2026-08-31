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Move From 'Endless War To End Of War': PM Modi To Russian President Putin During SCO Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on Monday, August 31, 2026. ( IANS/Video Grab )

New Delhi: Calling for an immediate end to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to move from "endless war to the end of war," asserting that a peaceful resolution of the conflict is humanity's shared priority.

In a meeting with Putin on the sidelines of the SCO summit in the capital city of Kyrgyzstan, Modi said every day of war sets humanity back and that India, the land of Gandhi and Buddha, supports all efforts towards peace and will continue to do so.

The two leaders also extensively deliberated on ongoing cooperation in areas of trade and investment and energy and fertiliser security, among others.

"We have been discussing the Ukraine issue. When we met previously, you briefed me in detail on all aspects of the matter. As you know, India supports all efforts towards peace and will continue to do so," Modi said in his televised opening remarks at the meeting.