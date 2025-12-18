ETV Bharat / international

India-Oman Free Trade Pact To Give New Energy To Bilateral Relations: PM Modi In Muscat

Muscat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between India and Oman will give new confidence, direction and energy to the bilateral relations.

Speaking at the India-Oman Business Summit in Muscat, the visiting Prime Minister highlighted the historical business ties between India and Oman and said CEPA would infuse new confidence to the same.

"Today, we are taking such a historic decision, the echo of which will be heard for many decades to come. Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement that is, CEPA, will give our partnership new confidence and new energy in the 21st century," the prime minister said.

"This is a blueprint of our shared future. This will boost our trade, give a new confidence to investment and open new doors to opportunities in every sector," he said.

"This is beneficial for the entire world. However, it is even more beneficial for Oman because, in addition to being close friends, we are also maritime neighbours. Our people know each other well. We have generations of trust in our business relations, and we understand each other’s markets very well," he said.

He urged the business leaders of the two countries to use the momentum from the summit to deepen trade and investment relations.