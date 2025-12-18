India-Oman Free Trade Pact To Give New Energy To Bilateral Relations: PM Modi In Muscat
Modi invited companies from Oman to become partners in the growth story.
Published : December 18, 2025 at 1:13 PM IST|
Updated : December 18, 2025 at 2:08 PM IST
Muscat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between India and Oman will give new confidence, direction and energy to the bilateral relations.
Speaking at the India-Oman Business Summit in Muscat, the visiting Prime Minister highlighted the historical business ties between India and Oman and said CEPA would infuse new confidence to the same.
"Today, we are taking such a historic decision, the echo of which will be heard for many decades to come. Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement that is, CEPA, will give our partnership new confidence and new energy in the 21st century," the prime minister said.
"This is a blueprint of our shared future. This will boost our trade, give a new confidence to investment and open new doors to opportunities in every sector," he said.
"This is beneficial for the entire world. However, it is even more beneficial for Oman because, in addition to being close friends, we are also maritime neighbours. Our people know each other well. We have generations of trust in our business relations, and we understand each other’s markets very well," he said.
He urged the business leaders of the two countries to use the momentum from the summit to deepen trade and investment relations. "Our people know each other well. We have generations of trust in our business relations, and we understand each other’s markets very well," the Prime Minister observed.
"The Summit today will give the India-Oman partnership a new direction, new speed, and help it reach new heights. In this, all of you play a big role," he added.
PM Modi told the business leaders that they were the successors of the India-Oman trade heritage, which has had a prosperous history of centuries. "Since the dawn of civilisation, our ancestors have been doing maritime trade with each other," he said.
"The Arabian Sea between Mandvi and Muscat has become a strong bridge. Today, we can say confidently that the waves of the sea can transform, seasons change, but India-Oman friendship gets stronger every season and touches new heights with every wave," he stressed.
PM Modi highlighted that the India-Oman relationship rests on trust and longevity. "Our relation is built on the foundation of trust, moved ahead on the strength of friendship and with time it further deepened. Today, our diplomatic relations have been in place for 70 years," he said.
Modi invited companies from Oman to become partners in the growth story. He said India's economy is growing at a high rate because over the past 11 years, India has not just changed policies, but has also changed its economic DNA. He informed the gathering about the reforms, including GST and IBC, India has implemented in the recent years.
The Prime Minister also said that India’s rise would benefit its partners. "India’s nature has always been progressive and self-driven. Whenever India grows, it helps its friends grow as well," he said.
"Today, India is progressing towards becoming the world’s third-largest economy. This is beneficial for the entire world. However, it is even more beneficial for Oman because, in addition to being close friends, we are also maritime neighbours," he added.
Modi arrived here on Wednesday on a two-day visit. India-Oman bilateral trade was about USD 10.5 billion (exports USD 4 billion and imports USD 6.54 billion) in 2024-25.
