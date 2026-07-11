India, New Zealand Elevate Ties To Strategic Partnership; Target Rs 35,000 Cr Trade By 2030
Describing two countries as "natural partners" that are "made for each other", PM Modi said the historic visit would give new momentum to bilateral ties.
Published : July 11, 2026 at 7:52 AM IST
Auckland: India and New Zealand on Saturday elevated their ties to a strategic partnership and set a five-year target to double their annual bilateral trade in goods and services to Rs 35,000 crore by 2030 following talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Kiwi counterpart Christopher Luxon.
The meeting yielded 18 concrete outcomes, including 10 agreements. Key among them were a roadmap to expand ties in the next four years, a framework for enhancing Indo-Pacific maritime cooperation, and a reciprocal logistics support pact between the Indian Navy and the New Zealand Defence Force.
A joint statement noted that Modi and Luxon exchanged views on the Indo-Pacific, reaffirming their shared commitment to a free, open, and prosperous region. They also emphasised the importance of safeguarding sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the rules-based international order.
The two prime ministers called for freedom of navigation and overflight, and other lawful uses of the seas, in accordance with international law, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, it said.
In line with their focus on boosting cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, the two sides also agreed to establish a maritime security dialogue to strengthen cooperation, coordination and information exchange.
The two leaders participated in high-level delegation talks before signing several agreements aimed at enhancing cooperation across various sectors. Prime Minister Modi's visit to New Zealand marks the first by an Indian prime minister in 40 years.
Deeper cooperation between India and New Zealand, both maritime nations, will inject new strength into the Indo-Pacific, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised during talks with his Kiwi counterpart, Christopher Luxon.
#WATCH | Auckland, New Zealand: Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds delegation level talks with New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon.— ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2026
Speaking on the occasion, he says, " ...it gives me great pleasure that an indian prime minister has visited new zealand after 40 years; by… pic.twitter.com/s2paMbycpa
Modi travelled to New Zealand from Australia in the third and final leg of his three-nation tour that largely focused on expanding cooperation in the Indo-Pacific against the backdrop of China's increasing assertiveness in the region.
“Our democratic values and shared beliefs make us natural partners. It is as if we are made for each other," the prime minister said in his televised opening remarks at the meeting. "As two maritime nations, our close cooperation lends new strength to the Indo-Pacific, and our ties can infuse fresh energy into achieving our shared goals of peace," he said.
Describing the two countries as "natural partners" that are "made for each other", PM Modi said the historic visit would give new momentum to bilateral ties. Expressing confidence in the future of bilateral relations, PM Modi said his visit would further deepen cooperation between the two countries.
“I believe this visit will give greater strength to our relationship. We will enhance our contribution to global peace and security, and together we will work as catalytic agents in favour of peace. Through peace, we can move forward towards the betterment of the world,” he said.
Addressing the delegation-level talks with PM Modi in Auckland, New Zealand Prime Minister Luxon expressed gratitude to PM Modi for his personal commitment to advancing bilateral ties.
"The discussions between the two countries will extend beyond the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and focus on expanding their overall partnership," said Luxon. He further highlighted the "tremendous progress" made by both countries in a very short period of time on the trade agenda.
#WATCH | Auckland, New Zealand: Prime Minister Narendra Modi hold delegation level talks.— ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2026
Speaking on the occasion, New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon says, " it is a pleasure and honour to host you here today. it's a truly historic event, you and i have talked about… pic.twitter.com/NF0eFNAeFY
"Today's focus goes beyond just the FTA. It is about the next steps in our relationship and how we can expand it. I am proud to announce that we will be forming a strategic partnership, which will provide a stronger framework and broaden the relationship, allowing us to continue to grow as we move forward."
India's bilateral trade with New Zealand stands at USD 2.25 billion. With the FTA and almost a tariff-free business environment, there is a strong likelihood of rapid trade growth.
Both countries are also aiming to double their trade in goods and services by 2030. The FTA's provision of USD 20 billion investment in India over the next 15 years is expected to serve as a driving force for a stronger economic partnership. New Zealand is home to over 3 lakh people of Indian origin, and they have been playing an important role in the country's politics, economy and business.
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