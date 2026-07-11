ETV Bharat / international

India, New Zealand Elevate Ties To Strategic Partnership; Target Rs 35,000 Cr Trade By 2030

In this image received on July 11, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon during the exchange of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) between India and New Zealand, in New Zealand. ( PTI )

Auckland: India and New Zealand on Saturday elevated their ties to a strategic partnership and set a five-year target to double their annual bilateral trade in goods and services to Rs 35,000 crore by 2030 following talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Kiwi counterpart Christopher Luxon.

The meeting yielded 18 concrete outcomes, including 10 agreements. Key among them were a roadmap to expand ties in the next four years, a framework for enhancing Indo-Pacific maritime cooperation, and a reciprocal logistics support pact between the Indian Navy and the New Zealand Defence Force.

A joint statement noted that Modi and Luxon exchanged views on the Indo-Pacific, reaffirming their shared commitment to a free, open, and prosperous region. They also emphasised the importance of safeguarding sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the rules-based international order.

The two prime ministers called for freedom of navigation and overflight, and other lawful uses of the seas, in accordance with international law, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, it said.

In line with their focus on boosting cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, the two sides also agreed to establish a maritime security dialogue to strengthen cooperation, coordination and information exchange.

The two leaders participated in high-level delegation talks before signing several agreements aimed at enhancing cooperation across various sectors. Prime Minister Modi's visit to New Zealand marks the first by an Indian prime minister in 40 years.

Deeper cooperation between India and New Zealand, both maritime nations, will inject new strength into the Indo-Pacific, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised during talks with his Kiwi counterpart, Christopher Luxon.

Modi travelled to New Zealand from Australia in the third and final leg of his three-nation tour that largely focused on expanding cooperation in the Indo-Pacific against the backdrop of China's increasing assertiveness in the region.