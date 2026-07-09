ETV Bharat / international

PM Modi Meets Australia Governor General Mostyn, Discusses Bilateral Ties

In this image received on July 9, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting with Governor General of Australia Sam Mostyn, in Melbourne, Australia. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met Australia's Governor-General Sam Mostyn and discussed "enduring" bilateral bonds, strong people-to-people ties and the strengthening of the "multifaceted partnership" between the two countries. Modi is in Australia on the second leg of his three-nation visit. He arrived here from Indonesia on Wednesday.

He met Mostyn in Melbourne following his talks with the Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Modi and Mostyn "exchanged views on the enduring bonds between India and Australia, anchored in shared democratic values, strong people-to-people ties and growing cooperation across diverse sectors," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a post on X.

"PM expressed his satisfaction on the outcomes of his Summit with PM Albanese. PM also highlighted that the strong people-to-people ties are further strengthening the close and multifaceted partnership between the two countries," it said.

The two leaders exchanged views on the growing depth and diversity of the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and welcomed the growing bilateral economic partnership, the MEA said in a statement. They expressed confidence that expanding trade, investment, education, and innovation linkages would create new opportunities and benefit the people of both countries.

"Both leaders also expressed satisfaction at the growing sporting ties between the two countries and called for closer cooperation in the run-up to the Commonwealth Games 2030 to be hosted by India and the Olympics 2032 to be hosted in Australia," it said.

Earlier, Modi met former prime minister Scott Morrison and recalled the "significant strides" made in bilateral ties during his tenure.