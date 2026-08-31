ETV Bharat / international

PM Modi Meets Iranian President Pezeshkian In Bishkek, First Bilateral Meet Amid Iran War

Earlier today, Iran's state-run IRNA News Agency said Pezeshkian had reached Bishkek to participate in and address the SCO summit and the SCO Plus meeting.

While details of what was discussed in the meeting are yet to emerge, sources said situation in Strait of Hormuz and the disruption of global maritime traffic may have been on the agenda.

This marks the first in-person meeting between the two leaders since the US and Israel started a war against Iran on February 28. PM Modi and Pezeshkian had earlier spoken over the phone multiple times and discussed the prevailing situation, especially the crisis across West Asia.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan today (August 31) on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit and SCO Plus meeting.

During his visit, the Iranian President will hold bilateral meetings with several participating leaders, including PM Modi, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and the Presidents of Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan, the report said.

Prior to his departure, Pezeshkian said that Iran does not seek war, but will respond with strength and determination to any aggression. He considered instability in the region to be detrimental to all countries and emphasized the need for convergence to advance economic and security goals.

"This meeting is very important and most of the leaders of the region will be present in it. In a situation where some international institutions are seeking to create a unified space in the world, this meeting is considered a symbol of the existence of diverse and independent voices in the global arena," he said, according to the report.

Emphasizing the ancient and civilized history of the countries of the region, the Iranian President stated: "We live in a region whose destiny, history, and civilization go back thousands of years, and we have always been in communication, coexistence, and growth with each other. Therefore, peace, security, economy, and civilization have arisen from this land, and it is natural that we should strive to expand this trend in today's world."

Prime Minister Modi arrived in Bishkek on Sunday, where he will participate in the SCO Summit, marking the next leg of his two-country visit after concluding his state visit to Uzbekistan.

The 26th SCO Summit will bring together leaders of member states to deliberate on regional and international issues and ways to further strengthen cooperation within the grouping. The Prime Minister is also scheduled to hold several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit.