ETV Bharat / international

PM Modi Joins Yoga Session In Uzbekistan

In this image posted on Aug. 30, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi views a yoga session organised by the Yoga Federation of Uzbekistan at the Hilton Tashkent City hotel during his two-day state visit, in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday joined a yoga session in Tashkent hosted by the Yoga Federation of Uzbekistan.

"Yoga has immense appeal in Uzbekistan. It is bringing people and cultures together and strengthening people-to-people ties between India and Uzbekistan," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a post on X. The ministry shared photographs of Modi interacting with participants and witnessing the yoga session.

Modi is on a two-day state visit to Uzbekistan from August 29 to 30 at the invitation of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. This is his fourth visit to the country. The prime minister arrived in Tashkent on Saturday and received a warm welcome from Mirziyoyev at the airport.