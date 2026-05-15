ETV Bharat / international

PM Modi Embarks On 6-Day Tour To UAE, 4 European Nations To Deepen India's Strategic Ties

In this screengrab from a video posted on May 15, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emplanes for Abu Dhabi on the first leg of his five-nation tour to the UAE, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway and Italy, in New Delhi. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday embarked on a six-day tour of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway and Italy to enhance bilateral ties amid the ongoing geopolitical tensions in the wake of the conflict in West Asia.

Safeguarding energy flows, mitigating trade disruptions from the West Asia crisis and enhancing cooperation in critical technologies are expected to be the key focus of the trip.

Over the next six days, the Prime Minister will engage with several world leaders across a wide-ranging agenda aimed at strengthening India's global partnerships, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on social media.

PM Modi's first destination will be the UAE, where he will hold wide-ranging talks with President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan with a focus on advancing the India-UAE comprehensive strategic partnership and exchange views on the West Asia conflict.

The Prime Minister will be in the Gulf nation for around four hours before embarking on the trip to Europe. Following the Modi-Al Nahyan talks, India and the UAE are expected to firm up two significant pacts to boost cooperation in areas of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and strategic petroleum reserves.

The escalating conflict between the US and Iran has severely destabilised global energy markets, primarily due to Tehran's blockade of the Strait of Hormuz -- a vital transit chokepoint through which approximately 20 per cent of the world's total petroleum supply flows. PM Modi and President Al Nahyan are also expected to deliberate on boosting bilateral trade and investment ties.

The UAE is India's third-largest trade partner and its seventh-largest source of investment cumulatively over the past 25 years. With the UAE hosting over 4.5 million - strong Indian community, the visit will also be an opportunity to discuss their welfare, officials said. On the second leg of his trip, Modi will visit the Netherlands from May 15 to 17. It will be his second trip to the Netherlands after 2017.

Modi will meet King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima, and hold talks with Prime Minister Rob Jetten. The MEA said Modi's visit will provide an opportunity to further deepen and expand the multi-faceted partnership.

The Netherlands is one of India's largest trade destinations in Europe, with bilateral trade worth USD 27.8 billion in 2024-25. The European nation is India's fourth-largest investor with a cumulative foreign direct investment of USD 55.6 billion.

Modi's visit will build on the momentum of high-level engagements and close cooperation spanning diverse sectors, including defence, security, innovation, green hydrogen, semiconductors and a Strategic Partnership on Water, the officials said.