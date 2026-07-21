ETV Bharat / international

PM Modi Congratulates New UK PM Andy Burnham

"Warmest congratulations to Mr Andy Burnham on assuming office as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom," Modi said on X.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated Andy Burnham on assuming office as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and said India and the UK are bound by shared democratic values and enjoy wide-ranging cooperation. Burnham, the newly elected leader of the Labour Party, took charge as the UK's new Prime Minister on Monday.

He said India and the UK are bound by shared democratic values and enjoy wide-ranging cooperation across trade, investment, technology, defence and people-to-people relations. Modi said with CETA (Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement) entering into force this month, the bilateral partnership is poised to grow even stronger.

"I look forward to working closely with you to further deepen the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and advance our shared Vision 2035," he said.

In his inaugural speech at 10 Downing Street, Burnham -- who is Britain's seventh prime minister in the last 10 years -- said that he would make politics more about problem-solving.